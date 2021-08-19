AKA coach Javier Mendez reveals who was Khabib Nurmagomedov's toughest challenge in the gym

Khabib Nurmagomedov has remained indomitable throughout his illustrious UFC career, but his coach Javier Mendez revealed which fighter always gives 'The Eagle' a run for his money in the gym.

Unsurprisingly, Nurmagomedov's longtime understudy Islam Makhachev is apparently the man who poses a difficult challenge, according to the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) patriarch. During an episode of Mendez's YouTube podcast, the MMA trainer said:

"The super challenge was always Islam. Islam was always a super challenge for Khabib but to this day, right now, he can still reign over everybody if that's what he wanted to do."

Mendez reckons that Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the best fighter in his weight class despite being inactive for nearly two years now. However, the legendary coach believes there's very little chance that the former UFC lightweight champion will come out of retirement. He added:

"But I seriously doubt if he'd ever decide to do anything other than what he's doing now. He loves coaching; he loves promoting Eagle Fighting Championship. He's gone all over the world with it."

After retirement, Khabib Nurmagmodov has turned his attention to coaching his teammates at AKA and spearheading his startup mixed martial arts organization, the Eagle Fighting Championship.

Check out Javier Mendez's podcast below:

Javier Mendez reveals the difference between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Due to their similar fighting style and heritage, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev often drew comparisons. However, Javier Mendez revealed how the two are different. Appearing on a recent episode of Real Quick With Mike Swick, Mendez said:

"Khabib is actually meaner; he's mean. Khabib is like this: when he controls you, it's like his whole body controls you. His legs, his toes, his arms, everything locks up to you."

Javier Mendez said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is more relentless and explosive as he overpowers his opponents with his brute strength. Meanwhile, Mendez sees Islam Makhachev as more of a smooth operator. In summary, Mendez said:

"One's a little bit more explosive is Khabib, the more explosive one. But the other one [Islam Makhachev] is a little smoother in transitioning."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh