"One's more explosive, one's smoother" - Coach Javier Mendez highlights the biggest difference between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Comparisons between UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are unavoidable due to their similar fighting styles and origins. However, the man who knows them best, coach Javier Mendez, explained the biggest difference in their games.

Appearing on an episode of Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) patriarch compared the ways Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev operate. Mendez said:

"Khabib is actually meaner; he's mean. Khabib is like this: when he controls you, it's like his whole body controls you. His legs, his toes, his arms, everything locks up to you."

Mendez likened the the former UFC champion and the rising lightweight contender to boa constrictors who effortlessly constrict their opponents once they've got a hold of them. However, Islam Makhachev is sleeker and more fluid on the ground than Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to the future Hall-of-Fame coach. To summarize, Mendez said:

"One's a little bit more explosive is Khabib, the more explosive one. But the other one [Islam Makhachev] is a little smoother in transitioning."

Several days ago during a live podcast, Mendez also gave fans a comparison of his star pupils' stand-up games. The 50-year-old striking whiz revealed that Khabib is a better boxer, while Makhachev is more well-rounded.

Watch Javier Mendez's full interview with Mike Swick below:

Islam Makhachev is regarded as the next Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov accompanies Islam Makhachev to his UFC Vegas 31 fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as arguably the best UFC lightweight of all time. With a record of 29-0, 'The Eagle' dominated every single opponent he faced in the octagon and retired as the champion in 2020 after defending his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Many believe that Makhachev, who's long been Nurmagomedov's understudy, has what it takes to follow in his compatriot's footsteps. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Makhachev revealed that the comparisons he draws from Khabib don't bother him at all.

"It's normal, because all my life I'm training with him," the fifth-ranked lightweight said. "We both like to pressure our opponents. We have the same style. My striking is good, but I have wrestling, I know. I have wrestling more than everybody. So I just choose the easy way, you know?"

