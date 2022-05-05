Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial "a comedy show", claims Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The former lightweight contender spoke about the unusual and funny incidents that have taken place during the trial's proceedings.

Iaquinta and current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling appeared on a recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast with co-hosts 'The Schmo' and Helen Yee. The two discussed several topics, including the ongoing trial involving Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard.

At one point during their discussion, Iaquinta shared his thoughts on the case. He mentioned how Amber Heard's lawyer became a laughing stock when he objected to his own question.

The 35-year-old called the trial "a comedy show" and labeled Heard's lawyer as "incompetent":

"It's just a comedy show and her lawyer... her lawyer oh yeah but the guy is incompetent compared to... I mean the level he is at, I don't think he knows what is going on."

Check out Al Iaquinta giving his opinion on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case below:

Al Iaquinta talks about Dan Hooker going up to 155 pounds

During the same podcast with 'The Schmo' and Helen Yee, Iaquinta also shared his thoughts on the recent news of Dan Hooker planning a move to the lightweight division.

'Raging' stated that the promotion's lightweight division is best suited to the Kiwi fighter and that 'The Hangman' is talented enough to do whatever he wants:

"I think he could do whatever he wants to do, he's right there all the time. You know, he's a dog... he's freaking tough. So I think 145... he's a big dude, he was bigger than me at 155... I looked like a weight class below him when I fought him. He's talented, he's good... he could do whatever he wants. I think if he focuses on being the biggest, the strongest 155... It's a great weight class for him."

Towards the end of the discussion, the retired lightweight also claimed that Hooker has the frame to go up to the 170lbs division of the promotion.

Al Iaquinta retired from MMA with a record of 14 wins, seven losses, and one draw. He fought for the undisputed lightweight title but lost a unanimous decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

