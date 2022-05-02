"Why would I make that extra sacrifice?" - Dan Hooker announces possible return to the lightweight division

After losing in his featherweight return last time out, Dan Hooker has announced that he wants to return to lightweight. 'The Hangman' made his UFC debut at 145 pounds but moved up to 155 after going 3-3 in his first six octagon appearances.

Once Hooker moved up, he found tremendous success, winning seven of his first eight fights. As the level of competition increased, the New Zealander ended up going 1-3 in his next four, fighting only the elite talent in the division. 'The Hangman' decided to change divisions again once the opportunities at lightweight were gone.

Unfortunately, the transition back to featherweight did not go smoothly. Hooker ended up fighting rising title contender Arnold Allen at UFC London in March. 'Almighty' put on a spectacular performance and finished 'The Hangman' halfway through the first round.

At 32 years old, the New Zealander is ready to ditch the featherweight division after one fight and quickly return to the weight class where he found the most success.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Hooker had this to say about returning to 155 pounds:

"I could've stayed at 145, but a lot of sacrifice goes into that. After the result of the last fight, I feel like I am in the exact same position in both weight classes. So, why would I make that extra sacrifice?"

Hooker has slowly established an incredibly-impressive resume. A quick look at the opponents he has fought shows that the level of competition 'The Hangman' faces in every fight is honorable.

The question is, are his recent struggles from the elite competition? Or has Hooker reached his peak and begun a steady decline that is often seen in MMA? Only time will tell.

Watch Dan Hooker discuss his future with Submission Radio below:

Dan Hooker says he wants to fight the person no one wants to fight

Dan Hooker has never been a fighter that shies away from a tough challenge. Whether it's on short notice or against the best in the division, 'The Hangman' doesn't seem to turn down any fights.

As the New Zealand native prepares to return to the lightweight division, he plans on keeping the same mentality. Further in the interview, Hooker had this to say about who he wants to fight next:

"Look at the division and ask yourself who people don't wanna fight, and that's who I will end up fighting. Who's getting turned down left, right, and center? That's who I will fight next."

Hooker's willingness to fight anyone is one of the reasons MMA fans tend to gravitate towards him. Although he has lost his last two fights, 'The Hangman' could find himself back in contention with a win next time out.

Win or lose, Dan Hooker is one of the toughest fighters the UFC has ever witnessed.

