"Alex kid vs. Izzy kid" - Fans react as Alex Pereira's son shows off mouthpiece with UFC 400 logo 

Alex Pereira's son appears intent on following his legendary father's footsteps into the famed octagon. After he showed off a mouthpiece with the UFC 400 logo on it, fans took it as a spectacular bit of foreshadowing.In a recent Instagram post, 'Poatan' shared a sparring clip featuring his son, and fans were quick to point out how the teenager perfectly mimicked his father's style. After they caught a glimpse of the UFC 400 mouth guard in a subsequent photo, netizens flooded social media, noting their thoughts and opinions.Check out Alex Pereira's son showing off a mouthguard with the UFC 400 logo below (third slide): View this post on Instagram Instagram Post@aryan.mms wrote:&quot;UFC 400 Alex kid vs Izzy kid.&quot;@tony__paul pointed out:&quot;UFC 400 = 7.5-8 years away [Fire emoji].&quot;@vitinhosemfiltro066 chimed in:&quot;Clearly, they're going to work in the UFC. Future champions.&quot;@gardiner2154 wrote:&quot;The one who has beef with Izzy should be ready in time.&quot;@Pearnivore commented:&quot;Y'all are reading into this troll post from Chama like it’s a Kendrick Lamar rap lyric.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Screenshots courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram and @DovySimuMMA on X'Poatan' is currently gearing up for his light heavyweight title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 in Las Vegas. During their first meeting at UFC 313, the Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss to the Russian.Alex Pereira makes bold claim about Magomed Ankalaev rematchAlex Pereira is convinced his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev will play out much differently than their original fight. As the former light heavyweight champion sees it, his game has developed enough for him to win using more than just his striking.For context, at UFC 313, Ankalaev utilized his wrestling to force clinches and present a persistent takedown threat, essentially denying the famed kickboxer the opportunity to mount an offensive on his feet.During an interview with Ariel Helwani in March, Pereira issued a bold message to his doubters via his coach, Plinio Cruz:&quot;I can't wait for this moment [rematch] to happen again, and it's going to be a very different fight. That day, it was not the same Alex Pereira. So, if the regular Alex Pereira comes, it's already more than that, but imagine if he is different. It doesn't have to be a knockout. I feel I have enough game to do whatever I want with this guy.&quot;