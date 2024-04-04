Alex Pereira announces new merchandise line with official "This is Sparta" UFC 300 t-shirt

Former UFC middleweight champion and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon.

Pereira is scheduled to face former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill in the headlining matchup of UFC 300 on April 13. Heading into the UFC's star-studded centenary event, 'Poatan' has unveiled some new merchandise.

Taking to his official Instagram account. Pereira posted a video compilation featuring himself sporting a UFC 300-themed t-shirt and partaking in some mitt work.

The t-shirt comprised a likeness of 'Poatan' in an attire similar to that of the protagonist in the historical war/action movie 300. Additionally, the video had the "This is Sparta" catchphrase as a part of the background music.

A popular Hollywood movie released in 2006, 300 is believed to be a dramatized presentation of the Battle of Thermopylae, a significant historical event in the wars between Greece and Persia. The film's central character, King Leonidas (portrayed by Gerard Butler), famously used the slogan "This is Sparta."

It eventually turned into an oft-used catchphrase in the pop culture dominion. Furthermore, as for Pereira, he appears to be encouraging fans to purchase the limited-edition merchandise, the t-shirt that's a nod to both the landmark UFC 300 event and the cult classic 300 movie.

The Brazilian athlete indicated that the merchandise can be availed at poatan.meteor.land.

"Latest release of my collection. Link in bio. CHAMA"

Check out Alex Pereira's video below:

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: A closer look at the UFC 300 main event match

A former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has dominated several top-tier fighters in the UFC since joining the MMA promotion in Nov. 2021.

'Poatan' captured the UFC middleweight title by besting Israel Adesanya via fifth-round TKO in Nov. 2022. He then lost the belt to Adesanya by second-round KO last April.

Following that, 'Poatan' moved up to light heavyweight and bested former 205-pound kingpin Jan Blachowicz via split decision in July. Pereira followed that up by capturing the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, beating former divisional kingpin Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in Nov. 2023.

Speaking of the vacant UFC light heavyweight title that Alex Pereira won last November, it just so happens that it's his next opponent's injury hiatus caused the title to be left without an owner.

In Jan. 2023, Jamahal Hill beat Pereira's friend and training partner Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision to win the belt.

However, an Achilles tendon injury during a fighter basketball game in July 2023 resulted in 'Sweet Dreams' having to relinquish the title. With Pereira winning the vacant belt in Nov. 2023, the Brazilian MMA stalwart has thereby set himself up for a shot at avenging his friend's defeat against Hill.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old American has vowed to knock the 36-year-old Pereira out and reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship, which he claims to be the rightful owner of.

