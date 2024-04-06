Alex Pereira declares himself “The People’s Champ” ahead of UFC 300 as he reflects on his momentous but short journey in the promotion

Alex Pereira's journey through the UFC has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Brazilian entered the promotion with a professional MMA record of 3-1, and after just three fights, he was competing for gold against longtime rival Israel Adesanya.

It would be fair to say that he was fast-tracked to the UFC title due to his history with Adesanya. However, once he arrived in the 'big leagues', 'Poatan' still needed to get the job done.

Ahead of his UFC 300 clash with Jamahal Hill, Pereira reflected on his incredible achievements in MMA in only eleven fights, which include becoming a two-division champion and headlining one of the promotion's biggest-ever cards.

The light heavyweight king was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, who asked him what it meant to headline UFC 300. He said this:

"It means a lot to me. It's one of the biggest cards of all time. But part of the reason I am chosen is because I don't let it get to my head. I stay grounded, and that's what the UFC like. Wherever I go I treat people right, the fans love me and I think it motivates the UFC to put me in these positions. I'm not a guy that talks a lot, but I'm The People's Champ."

Watch Alex Pereira's interview below from 2:15:

Jiri Prochazka previews Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight crown against former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300.

'Poatan' won the title after defeating Jiri Prochazka via TKO at UFC 295 last year, and Prochazka has now shared his breakdown of the much-anticipated title clash.

With both men known for their striking prowess, the upcoming light heavyweight clash could produce a stand-up war.

Prochazka, who will also appear on UFC 300 against Aleksander Rakic, was recently interviewed by InsideFighting, where he shared his thoughts on the pay-per-view main event.

He said this:

"I feel like there are more weapons on Jamahal Hill's side. But we will see. Jamahal Hill has a better chance at the beginning of the fight. But if the fight continues, there will be more chances for Pereira. But we will see. Let the better [man] win."

Watch Prochazka preview Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below from 13:50:

Poll : Will Alex Pereira successfully defend his title at UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion