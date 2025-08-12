Alex Pereira filming his role as villain for A24's thriller movie 'Onslaught' sends fans reeling: "YOU HAVE A FIGHT TO TRAIN FOR WTF"

A clip of Alex Pereira shooting for an upcoming Hollywood flick has sent fans into concern mode. 'Poatan' is set to rematch Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 after losing the belt in a unanimous decision loss to the Russian earlier this year.The Brazilian will make his feature film debut in the upcoming action horror film 'Onslaught', starring 'Hit Man' actor Adria Arjona and 'The Night House ' fame Rebecca Hall, among others.The A24 production is directed by Adam Wingard, who has helmed projects like 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' and 'Blair Witch'.According to IMDB, 'Onslaught' tells the story of a mother, living in a trailer park, who is trying to protect her loved ones from a mysterious threat that escaped a military base.Pereira takes on the role of a villainous character called The Butcher in the movie. While a Hollywood debut is a significant step to extend his star power outside the octagon, fight fans are not too happy to see him filming so close to his light heavyweight title rematch.As a behind-the-scenes clip of the fighter started doing rounds on social media, concerned fans flocked to X, sharing their thoughts and opinions.Check out Alex Pereira filming for his acting debut below:@DGrizy wrote:&quot;YOU HAVE A FIGHT TO TRAIN FOR WTF.&quot;@Mobb_Tv_ opined:&quot;This mf never winning in the UFC again. Man has gone Hollywood.&quot;@liltestmoretren commented:&quot;Never good for fighters’ careers when they start taking other jobs.&quot;@OGICEY chimed in:&quot;Smart to look for a new career after Ank ENDS HIM.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on XMagomed Ankalaev makes bold prediction for Alex Pereira rematchAfter his unanimous decision win against Alex Pereira at UFC 313, it looks like the new light heavyweight king, Magomed Ankalaev, is brimming with confidence. With their rematch on the horizon, this time around, the Dagestani is intent on getting a finish.While Ankalaev's wrestling was the differentiating factor at UFC 313, the 33-year-old was also comfortable trading with his opponent on the feet, even hurting Pereira in the second round.The light heavyweight kingpin looks forward to beating the credentialed kickboxer at his own game in the rematch. In a post on X, he wrote:&quot;Dana White announced my next fight on October 4th, I’m knocking Alex out this time. There is no other way; get ready for the big show.&quot;