  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Alex Pereira gifting Glover Teixeira brand-new car after Magomed Ankalaev title win sends Nina-Marie Daniele and others reeling: "Love the color"

Alex Pereira gifting Glover Teixeira brand-new car after Magomed Ankalaev title win sends Nina-Marie Daniele and others reeling: "Love the color"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 16, 2025 07:22 GMT
Fans react to Alex Pereira
Fans react to Alex Pereira's (right) impressive gesture towards Glover Teixeira (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans all around the world showered Alex Pereira with praise as he gifted a brand-new car to his mentor and close friend Glover Teixeira.

Ad

Teixeira played a pivotal role in Pereira's rise to stardom, coaching 'Poatan' to dominate two UFC divisions in a relatively short period of time. Pereira captured the middleweight throne in his fourth octagon appearance, and a year later, he became the new light heavyweight kingpin. Notably, a majority of his victories have been via knockouts.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Teixeira, Pereira expressed his gratitude by gifting the former 205-pound champion a new Chevrolet car. The 45-year-old captioned the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''I can’t believe he did it again. Thank you! #speechless''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:

''Love the colour''

Another stated:

''Your brotherhood is an amazing show! I'm an unconditional fan of you, more every day. Big hug to Glover! You are deserving of all blessings''

Other fans wrote:

''You deserve it Glover! You believed in 'Poatan' when no one knew him. And now you deserve to live the glories with him''
Ad
''Glover, I remember that in your last UFC fight you said that you would stop for age, and you would be depositing all your chips in the new "generation" especially 'Poatan', you believed in him when no one else did, I'm sure you have him as a "son", impressive the connection of you, when you shout in the corner he delivers! Attitude of a champion to acknowledge what you've done for them!''
Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @gloverteixeira on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @gloverteixeira on Instagram]

Teixeira, who was confident in Pereira's ability, cornered him for his 205-pound title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 earlier this month. Pereira demonstrated his dominance and secured a first-round knockout win to reclaim his belt.

Ad

Ex-UFC champion is inspired by Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira's bond

In an interview with MMA Fighting prior to UFC Rio, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo expressed his admiration for the close friendship between Alex Pereira and his coach Glover Teixeira:

''I just heard about Poatan [age] now, but I've always looked up to Glover Teixeira. A guy who became champion at... 42. That motivates me even more. I know I can do it. I can fight for and win the belt up until I'm 40.''
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications