Alex Pereira gifting Glover Teixeira brand-new car after Magomed Ankalaev title win sends Nina-Marie Daniele and others reeling: "Love the color"

MMA fans all around the world showered Alex Pereira with praise as he gifted a brand-new car to his mentor and close friend Glover Teixeira.Teixeira played a pivotal role in Pereira's rise to stardom, coaching 'Poatan' to dominate two UFC divisions in a relatively short period of time. Pereira captured the middleweight throne in his fourth octagon appearance, and a year later, he became the new light heavyweight kingpin. Notably, a majority of his victories have been via knockouts.In a recent Instagram post shared by Teixeira, Pereira expressed his gratitude by gifting the former 205-pound champion a new Chevrolet car. The 45-year-old captioned the post:''I can’t believe he did it again. Thank you! #speechless''Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:''Love the colour''Another stated:''Your brotherhood is an amazing show! I'm an unconditional fan of you, more every day. Big hug to Glover! You are deserving of all blessings''Other fans wrote:''You deserve it Glover! You believed in 'Poatan' when no one knew him. And now you deserve to live the glories with him''''Glover, I remember that in your last UFC fight you said that you would stop for age, and you would be depositing all your chips in the new &quot;generation&quot; especially 'Poatan', you believed in him when no one else did, I'm sure you have him as a &quot;son&quot;, impressive the connection of you, when you shout in the corner he delivers! Attitude of a champion to acknowledge what you've done for them!''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @gloverteixeira on Instagram]Teixeira, who was confident in Pereira's ability, cornered him for his 205-pound title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 earlier this month. Pereira demonstrated his dominance and secured a first-round knockout win to reclaim his belt.Ex-UFC champion is inspired by Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira's bondIn an interview with MMA Fighting prior to UFC Rio, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo expressed his admiration for the close friendship between Alex Pereira and his coach Glover Teixeira:''I just heard about Poatan [age] now, but I've always looked up to Glover Teixeira. A guy who became champion at... 42. That motivates me even more. I know I can do it. I can fight for and win the belt up until I'm 40.''