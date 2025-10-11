"That motivates me even more" - Deiveson Figueiredo finds renewed fire in Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira’s championship journeys ahead of UFC Rio

Deiveson Figueiredo recently stated that he finds motivation in watching Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira achieve championship titles around the age of 40.'Poatan' became a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion at the age of 38, while Teixeira captured the 205-pound title at 42 by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. Figueiredo, currently 37 years old, is determined to follow in the footsteps of his Brazilian compatriots in the UFC.In an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:&quot;I just heard about Poatan [age] now, but I've always looked up to Glover Teixeira. A guy who became champion at... 42. That motivates me even more. I know I can do it. I can fight for and win the belt up until I'm 40.&quot;Check out Deiveson Figueiredo's comments on Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira below:Figueiredo is a former two-time flyweight champion who currently competes in the bantamweight division. He is currently scheduled to face Montel Jackson in the co-main event of UFC Rio this Saturday.Alex Pereira confirms injury and discusses potential return timelineAlex Pereira is fresh off a victory over Magomed Ankalaev via TKO in the opening round at UFC 320, where he also reclaimed the light heavyweight title. During a Q&amp;A session after the match, Pereira discussed the new injury he sustained during the fight.Along with that, the Brazilian fighter also hinted at the possibility of returning for a match on the UFC White House card.&quot;I did an X-ray in Las Vegas and an MRI here, and we have a fracture on my foot, but I still don’t know what will happen, or how long it will take for me to recover. I think it’s good to focus on this White House [date], it’s something that interests me. I think I’ll focus on this.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]The UFC White House card is scheduled for June 14, 2026, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.