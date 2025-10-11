UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC Rio will be the UFC's first event in the Brazilian capital since UFC 301, which took place in May 2024. This event features several exciting matchups, and here’s everything you need to know to catch the live action.
In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion and No. 4-ranked contender Charles Oliveira will take on No. 7-ranked Mateusz Gamrot in a five-round fight.
This marks Oliveira's return to competition after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in the vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317. Meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a unanimous decision victory against L'udovit Klein. This bout is critical for both fighters’ aspirations for the title.
The co-main event will feature former two-time flyweight champion and No. 6-ranked bantamweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo facing No. 15-ranked Montel Jackson. Figueiredo will be looking to break his two-fight losing streak and get back into the win column.
Other notable fighters, including Vicente Luque and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, will also be competing on the card.
UFC Rio: Venue, date and start time
UFC Rio will take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, Oct. 11. The preliminary card will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Main event walkouts are expected around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, but this time may vary depending on the duration of the undercard fights.
For fans in the United Kingdom, the preliminary card will begin at 9 p.m. BST, and the main card will start at midnight BST on Oct. 12, with main event walkouts likely occurring at 3 a.m. BST.
UFC Rio: Where to watch
UFC Rio will be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans will need to purchase a subscription to watch the event live. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $12.99, while an annual subscription is priced at $129.99.
British fans can watch the event live on TNT Sports.
UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Main card
Check out the bout line-up for the UFC Rio main card here:
Main event: Lightweight - Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Co-main event: Bantamweight - Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
Welterweight - Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez
Heavyweight - Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto
Featherweight - Ricarco Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli
