Alex Pereira issues final verdict on potential heavyweight move while outlining preferred return timeline: "Let those guys kill each other"

Alex Pereira recently shed light on the fan theory that he might be moving to the heavyweight division soon. Despite ballooning to 243.8 pounds in a recent post, Pereira made it clear that his focus remains on the light heavyweight division and a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.
Pereira lost the 205-pound title to Ankalaev at UFC 313 and has set his sights on a fall return to reclaim the belt. The Brazilian star has hinted at a return timeline between September and November.
Clarifying his stance on a potential move to heavyweight in a recent interview with MMA Fighting reporter Jose Youngs, Pereira said:
“My focus right now is fighting Ankalaev... get my belt back, and then we see what happens after... Let those guys kill each other in that weight class. Right now I’m just focusing on light heavyweight.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:
With Jon Jones inactive and Tom Aspinall still searching for an opponent, fans and analysts alike have pushed for Pereira to shake up the heavyweight landscape.
Pereira has already captured titles at middleweight and light heavyweight in record time in the UFC. The idea of him chasing a historic third belt remains tantalizing, especially in a heavyweight division lacking clear challengers. Several fans and analysts, including Joe Rogan, have championed the idea of Pereira chasing a three-division championship status.
Jamahal Hill previews potential Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch
Jamahal Hill recently weighed in on a potential rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. Hill said that the outcome of a second fight depends heavily on both fighters’ adjustments.
He acknowledged Pereira could tweak his approach, but Ankalaev also has room to improve and win more convincingly. Hill, who lost to Pereira at UFC 300, is now preparing for his return after the TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka in his last outing. He faces Khalil Rountree in the main event of UFC Baku.
Previewing the clash in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Hill said:
"He [Pereira] could change that fight and turn that fight around, but at the same time, there are also adjustments that Ankalaev can make that can make him win more convincingly and more dominantly. So, I think it's really, really up in the air. It's like who pinpoints these things and who makes those adjustments. That's what it's going to come down to ultimately."
Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (13:20):