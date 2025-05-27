Will Alex Pereira move up to heavyweight if he loses potential rematch against Magomed Ankalaev? Exploring 'Poatan's' future in the UFC

Alex Pereira is expected to meet newly minted UFC light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev later this year in a rematch. Earlier this year, 'Poatan' was dethroned by Ankalaev at UFC 313 by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev recently claimed that the promotion reached out to the Brazilian for a short-notice rematch, which was declined by the latter.

At UFC 313, Pereira was unable to keep the fight in striking range and could not unleash his powerful left hook. Ankalaev did not overpower 'Poatan,' but surely did enough to drain Pereira's energy by pressing him against the cage. Though Pereira did not let his foe take the game to the ground, there was not enough activity from his side, and he stayed on the back foot as insurance, which cost him the belt.

In a potential rematch, if the former champion works on his mistakes, tightens his clinch defense, improves his cardio, and has a more aggressive approach, he can undoubtedly regain his lost UFC strap.

However, what if Pereira loses in a potential rematch against Magomed Ankalaev? Does he move to heavyweight? What is next for him in the UFC?

Follow along to explore the probable options.

Exploring Alex Pereira's UFC future if he loses to Magomed Ankalaev again

Alex Pereira made his UFC debut in 2021 against Andreas Michailidis, winning via second-round TKO. In 2022, Pereira beat Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland back to back.

In Nov. 2022, 'Poatan' dethroned Israel Adesanya to become the UFC middleweight champion. However, a few months down the line in a rematch at UFC 287, Adesanya knocked out Pereira to win the strap back. While fans hoped that a trilogy bout could settle the score between Pereira and Adesanya, the former decided to move up to light heavyweight.

Alex Pereira captured the vacant light heavyweight throne at UFC 295 by knocking out Jiri Prochazka. He defended his undisputed gold three times; however, his fourth title defense didn't go as expected.

The Brazilian is 37 years old, so if he loses to Magomed Ankalaev again, it may be a problem.

Although cutting weight has never been an issue for 'Poatan,' getting older may be a contributing factor to tougher weight cuts in the upcoming years, if he stays at 205 pounds. Therefore, Pereira may move up to heavyweight if he loses to Ankalaev again.

Glover Teixeira, Pereira's training partner and coach, had earlier predicted that 'Poatan' would eventually advance in weight classes and that, given his size and physical attributes, he could fight anyone.

It would not be difficult for Pereira to make 265 pounds. Also, the heavyweight scene remains muddy as Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall has still not been finalised. 'Poatan' and UFC heavyweight kingpin Jones were rumored to face each other in a potential superfight until Pereira got dethroned at UFC 313.

Meanwhile, if Jones decides to retire, Alex Pereira can advance and take on Aspinall. Pereira vs. 'Bones' is still possible if Jones defeats Aspinall and Pereira loses to Ankalaev in a rematch.

Finally, if Jones agrees to face Aspinall in 2025 and both Pereira and Jones win their impending potential fights, Jones vs. 'Poatan' is the fight to make.

Alex Pereira no longer has anything to prove at light heavyweight, and given his advancing age, a move up to heavyweight is the logical next step if he loses in a potential rematch against Ankalaev.

Not to be overlooked is Dricus du Plessis, who previously called out 'Poatan.' In the future, the two might square off, but Pereira dropping to middleweight doesn't seem likely.

There are many moving components at the moment, and Alex 'Poatan' Pereira's UFC future remains uncertain, but a move to heavyweight seems logical at any point.

