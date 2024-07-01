Alex Pereira issues statement on social media after spectacular title defense at UFC 303

Alex Pereira once again showed why he is one of the best strikers in MMA as he successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the second time, delivering a second-round KO over former champion Jiri Prochazka.

Following the statement win, 'Poatan' posted a photo on Instagram with his team, sons, his coach Glover Teixeira, and Joe Rogan accompanying him in the frame.

In the description, he penned a heartfelt statement thanking his fans. The legendary kickboxer-turned-mixed martial artist urged his supporters to follow him on YouTube to get a sneak peek at his fight day preparations:

"The video of the fight day is to be released, so make sure you don't miss it because I'm saying a lot of good things and I'd like to share them with you, thank you guys for everything."

Pereira is now 11-2 in MMA. Since making his way to the UFC in 2021, 'Poatan' has claimed championships at both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

The Brazilian has more title fights than non-title bouts in the UFC. Moreover, his last seven outings have come against former champions.

Despite his unparalleled success in combat sports, the 36-year-old has no plans to slow down. He is now hoping to move up to heavyweight, a desire he had voiced after his UFC 300 win against Jamahal Hill and one he reiterated following his win this past weekend.

Dana White on Joe Rogan championing for Alex Pereira at heavyweight

Joe Rogan was a fan of Alex Pereira long before 'Poatan' made his UFC debut. The sportscaster was fascinated by the 36-year-old's abilities and foresaw his eventual success in MMA at a time when few knew who Pereira was.

Now with 'Poatan' contemplating a move up to heavyweight, the 56-year-old wants it to be a reality. And Rogan, for sure, is doing his part to sway the UFC brass to let their superstar make his heavyweight debut.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 303, Dana White stated that Rogan was passionately championing 'Poatan's' move up.

"I'm standing up there with the belt and had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there, [saying] 'Let him fight heavyweight, come on. Just do it.' So, I know that's what people want to see. We'll see how this whole thing plays out."

Catch Dana White's comments on Alex Pereira's potential heavyweight move below (1:07)