Alex Pereira obliterates Anthony Smith for constantly speaking ill about him and other fighters - "Washed up vet who never amounted to anything"

Alex Pereira, who is known way more for his fighting skills than trash-talking, recently went off on an uncharacteristic rant about Anthony Smith. 'Poatan' did not utter a single cuss word while ruthlessly slamming Smith for repeatedly criticizing him.

According to Pereira, it is only 'washed-up vets' like Smith who keep talking about him and not fighters who are doing well for themselves. The Brazilian believes Smith's comments about him stem from the sheer frustration of 'Lionheart's' own career never really taking off.

'Poatan' further opined that Smith landed the lone PPV main-event spot of his life courtesy of Jon Jones. The 36-year-old said on YouTube:

"The only ones who speak bad about me are Anthony Smith types, washed up vets who never amounted to anything. Who are still fighting. They're in a really tight spot. Or the guy who is still a nobody. But those who are already doing well, I don't see them talking about me, you know. It's just the ones beneath me, you get me? Or those who tried and failed, bitter souls like Anthony Smith...He's a frustrated guy right? I think he was a main event right? Thanks to Jon Jones, because if it wasn't for Jon Jones, he wouldn't even be in that main event."

Catch Pereira's comments below:

Alex Pereira also ridiculed Smith for missing weight as a backup fighter for the UFC 283 title fight between Jon Jones and Jamahal Hill.

What did Anthony Smith say about Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira's meteoric rise has seen him headline two UFC pay-per-views, win and lose the middleweight title, move up to 205 lbs., and beat former champ Jan Blachowicz, all within less than two years. While Anthony Smith acknowledges 'Poatan' as a gifted striker, he insists that the Brazilian's success at middleweight won't translate to 205 lbs.

According to 'Lionheart', Pereria had a huge size advantage at 185 lbs. whereas he is just another ranked contender at light heavyweight. Smith said leading up to his recent UFC Singapore win over Ryan Spann:

"He’s not the large, scary monster that he was at Middleweight. He’s a fairly normal dude...Now, because he’s so technical and has such an incredible striking game, he’s always gonna be special. But in terms of just his size and power, he doesn’t stand out amongst all the 205ers and I don’t think that Alex Pereira is more powerful and explosive than an Aleksandar Rakic. He’s not stronger than a guy like [Magomed] Ankalaev."

Catch Smith's comments below:

