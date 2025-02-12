Alex Pereira pushes back on old remarks about Khamzat Chimaev being used to stir controversy: "It's regrettable"

Khamzat Chimaev has not been shy to call out fighters and has on numerous occasions claimed he could defeat Alex Pereira. The Brazilian has also fired back against the Chechen, and one of his remarks recently resurfaced on social media, much to the dismay of 'Poatan'.

ESPN re-shared a name-association game interview with Pereira that preluded UFC 287, where the Brazilian labeled Chimaev as "dogs a**hole." The light heavyweight champion took offense to the tactic used by ESPN, as he commented:

"It's very mean of ESPN to rescue an old video to create anger in the sports community and just to gain views, it's regrettable."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Poatan' also re-shared his comment and the post on his Instagram story.

Check it below:

Screenshot of Alex Pereira's social media post (Source - @ alexpoatanpereira on Instagram)

In the interview, Pereira described Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Jon Jones as "warriors." He called Jiri Prochazka "very good" and Jamahal Hill "good" before making his statement about Chimaev.

Periera lost the middleweight title to Adesanya after the interview. However, that turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he moved to light heavyweight, claimed the title, and has since made three successful defenses via knockout.

Up next for 'Poatan' is Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, the promotion's upcoming PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8.

Magomed Ankalaev tries to get into Alex Pereira's head with trash talk

Alex Pereira was recently in Sydney for UFC 312, cornering Sean Strickland in the main event. While there, the Brazilian shared a wholesome moment with Israel Adesanya, with whom he shares an amazing rivalry.

Soon after the conclusion of the PPV event, Magomed Ankalaev took to X to trash-talk Pereira, writing:

"I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want [to] hurt Alex. He is a fake humble boy"

The light heavyweight title challenger didn't stop there, as he followed it up with another post that read:

"I’ve been climbing mountain chopping, wood, swimming, in freezing lake and Alex been dancing and making video like TikTok chick"

Check out Ankalaev's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 will be Ankalaev's second chance to become undisputed light heavyweight champion. The Russian fighter fought for the title after it was vacated by Jiri Prochazka at UFC 282 against Jan Blachowicz. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a split draw.

Presently, Ankalaev is on a two-fight winning streak, having knocked out Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84 and outpointed Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.