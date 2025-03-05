Alex Pereira reflects on personal triumph ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313: “I’m a champion in life”

Ahead of his title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Alex Pereira has reflected on a proud life accomplishment.

'Poatan', who joined the UFC in 2021, holds a pro-MMA record of 12-2. The Brazilian champion is on a five-fight win streak since moving up to the UFC light heavyweight division, recording three title defenses. Moreover, he has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the sport, garnering much fan support in recent years.

In the latest episode of the UFC's 'Embedded' fight week vlog series, Pereira opened up about his journey from troubled times to becoming a double champion in Glory kickboxing and then a UFC two-division titleholder. He said:

"Above all, I want to thank God for everything that’s been happening in my life. The dream of being a fighter, to make a living from the fight, or of being a champion. As Glover says, not everyone can get there, right? Unfortunately that’s how it works. But, if you can’t be a champion as a fighter, you can be a champion in life... This is important too."

He added:

"I’m sure that if I wasn’t a champion today, if I changed my life… I stopped drinking after four years of training. I already won. That’s a victory. So I’m a champion in life. That's it. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the motivation. That’s it. Chama."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Alex Pereira shares weight ahead of the official UFC 313 weigh-ins

Ahead of UFC 313, Alex Pereira has shared his current weight with fans. Stepping on the scale on Monday, 'Poatan' revealed that he weighs 227.5 pounds. He will have to cut 22.5 pounds ahead of the UFC 313 weigh-ins scheduled for Friday.

Championship Rounds on X shared a video of Pereira stepping on the scale.

Check out Alex Pereira weighing himself below:

Pereira faces the most challenging stylistic matchup of his light heavyweight title reign this Saturday, against Magomed Ankalaev, who is unbeaten since 2018.

