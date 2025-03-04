  • home icon
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira’s 22-pound weight cut won’t be problematic against Magomed Ankalaev: "He's very used to this number"

By Subham
Modified Mar 04, 2025 21:34 GMT
Chael Sonnen (left) believes Alex Pereira (middle) can cut weight swiftly before Magomed Ankalaev (right) fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Chael Sonnen (left) believes Alex Pereira (middle) can cut weight swiftly before Magomed Ankalaev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes that Alex Pereira’s weight-cutting journey ahead of his impending showdown against top contender Magomed Ankalaev will not be as hard as everyone is anticipating.

Pereira is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight strap for the fourth time and will lock horns with Ankalaev this weekend at UFC 313. Six days before the event, 'Poatan' stepped on the scales, revealing his current weight to be 227.5 pounds.

With that being said, 'Poatan' will have to lose 22.5 pounds before the official weigh-ins on Friday. Whether competing at middleweight previously or light heavyweight now, the Brazilian champion has never experienced any problems cutting weight before bouts.

Weighing in on Pereira's weight cut ahead of UFC 313, Sonnen provided his views in a YouTube video, saying:

"Just to remind you, 22 pounds over on fight week is the exact same thing that Pereira used to be over when he was fighting down a weight class. So he is very used to this number of 22 pounds."

The UFC Hall of Famer added:

"But it does make you wonder just how big is this guy. I mean he is already moved up 22 pounds just to get to this weight class. He remains 22 pounds over. There is a conversation of him being a heavyweight that some people myself included are really hoping for. How big could he get? Could he get to 240?"
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Alex Pereira below (2:21):

Alex Pereira's special weight-cut method

Ahead of UFC 313, Alex Pereira appeared in an interview with Mark Bouris. On being asked how much he weighs day-to-day, the champion replied, "230 pounds."

Additionally, 'Poatan' revealed that he sheds pounds swiftly before competition using a "special method". Pereira added:

"It takes me about four hours to lose 10kg, we have a special method”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments in the second clip below:

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
