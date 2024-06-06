Alex Pereira responds with savage six-word comeback to Jamahal Hill's "weak sh*t" comment

Alex Pereira has finally responded to Jamahal Hill's recent Instagram post in which Hill called out Pereira for his celebration after 'Poatan' knocked out 'Sweet Dreams' in the main event of UFC 300. The former light heavyweight kingpin took to Instagram to try to diminish his loss to Pereira.

In a lengthy caption, he praised himself for beating 'Poatan's' mentor, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283, characterizing the loss as a one-sided beating. He then drew a parallel between his decision not to celebrate the win over Teixeira and Pereira's bold decision to celebrate over him. He wrote:

"Now I haven't really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOGG WALKED your guy in one of the most one sided *ss whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!! I've never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!!"

He appears to be bothered by Pereria's viral celebration, but also took the time to discredit the Brazilian's knockout win over him by claiming that 'Poatan' would not have successfully found his distance without Herb Dean's intervention. He went on to add:

"But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career y'all think this is was funny or cool!! @alexpoatanpereira you really setup a punch you couldn't get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak sh*t but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won't leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami!!!"

Hill's post drew a largely negative response on social media. However, it has finally drawn a response from Pereira himself, who was unapologetic, warning Hill that this was the consequence of his trash-talk. In a comment, 'Poatan' wrote:

"You reap what you sow, chama"

Of course, never one to be silent in the face of a verbal attack, Hill responded with a warning of his own, imploring Pereira to remember his own words.

"@alexpoatanpereira yeah rememebr that next time you across from me!!!"

Hill has vowed to face Pereira again in the future, but he must first emerge victorious at UFC 303, where he faces Carlos Ulberg.

Jamahal Hill sought Israel Adesanya's advice for the Alex Pereira bout

Jamahal Hill's mention of Israel Adesanya on his Instagram post isn't the first time the two men have been linked. 'Sweet Dreams' sought 'The Last Stylebender's' help ahead of his disastrous UFC 300 fight with Alex Pereira.

However, the linkup with Adesanya proved ineffective, as 'Poatan' still knocked Hill out in round one to defend his light heavyweight title.