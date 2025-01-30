Alex Pereira's shadowboxing clip with a 'Chama' at the end has fans buzzing: "The last savior of UFC"

Alex Pereira has not entered the octagon since last October when he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in a six-month span. He is set to make his return in March as he faces Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in a highly-anticipated bout.

'Poatan' recently shared footage of himself shadowboxing to X, ending the clip by simply stating:

"Chama"

Check out the footage of Alex Pereira shadowboxing below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to the footage of Pereira. @LilDiabloRIPP labeled him the last savior of the promotion:

"The last savior of UFC"

Expand Tweet

One fan predicted that Ankalaev will dethrone Pereira when they clash:

"Ankalaev gonna kill you."

Another fan compared his left hook to International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson:

"Left hook looks like a tyson left hook. Daaaaaamn"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Alex Pereira has formed a friendship with Sean Strickland after the pair shared the octagon in 2022. 'Poatan' is reportedly set to corner 'Tarzan' at UFC 312 as he looks to reclaim the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis after losing their first matchup via split decision at UFC 297.

Eric Nicksick, who is the No.1-ranked middleweight's head coach at Xtreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts, revealed the plan during an interview with The Schmo, stating:

"We will have Alex Pereira in the corner so dropping the news right now... He's a good friend of Sean. He's a great training partner. Obviously, these guys have fought, but after the fight, I think it takes a man to go and learn from the guy who caught you with something."

He continued:

"These guys trained with each other a ton. Sean went up there to help him get ready for Khalil Rountree and I love having him, man. It's great energy so we just talked yesterday. We were going to have the fourth and it was going to be Alex so I can't wait having him."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments on Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 below (8:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.