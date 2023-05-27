Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira's bitter rivarly appears far from over after the Brazilian was pictured with the rivals of Adesanya's rugby team.

The Nigerian New Zealander finally conquered his boogeyman when he KO'd 'Poatan' in the second round at UFC 287. The win for 'Izzy' not only earned him his middleweight title back, it also meant the pair are 1-1 under the UFC banner.

A trilogy bout is expected between the two but is currently on the back burner after it was confirmed Pereira will make his light heavyweight debut in his next fight. Despite that, 'Poatan' has continued to fuel the fire of his beef with 'The Last Stylebender'.

Most recently, Alex Pereira opted to turn up at the Melbourne Storm rugby team, who are the direct rivals of the New Zealand Warriors, with whom Adesanya took part in a special training session just days earlier.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney tweeted:

"Izzy workin with a rugby team and Pereira shows up at their rivals"

'T-Wrecks' added:

MMA fans have been losing their minds over Pereira's actions, with one fan claiming that they 'aspire' to be a hater like the Brazilian.

"I aspire to be as much of a hater as Poatan"

Another fan found it hilarious that Alex Pereira likely doesn't even follow Rugby and is only there to get under Adesanya's skin.

"Pereira doesn't even follow the NRL he's just there because of Izzy"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Former UFC fighter weighs in on Alex Pereira's chances at light heavyweight

Following his KO loss to Israel Adesanya last month, Alex Pereira has opted to move up to light heavyweight in order to avoid his monmuental weight cut to make 185lbs.

Standing in his way at UFC 291 is former champion Jan Blachowicz. The Polish fighter is a former champion and like Pereira, holds a victory in the octagon over Adesanya.

Weighing in on the upcoming bout was former fighter Josh Thomson. According to 'The Punk', fans may see an entirely different version of 'Poatan' since he won't be drained from a weight-cut. He said:

"The size. I wonder how much he's gonna be able to put back on cause now he doesn't worry about cutting all the weight. I mean, he still has to cut weight, obviously. He's a huge, huge [1]85-pounder; he's still gonna be cutting weight to make 205[lbs]...He's gonna be basically fighting at his walkaround weight." [35:58 - 36:20]

Catch Thomson's comments here:

