Alex Pereira seeks to take advantage of Israel Adesanya's prolonged knockout celebrations 

Alex Pereira appears to have kept an eye on Israel Adesanya's social media activity following the Brazilian's title defeat at UFC 287 in April.

'Poatan' took to Twitter earlier today to call on UFC president Dana White to organize a third UFC fight between the pair, as he feels like Adesanya has been "promoting" a trilogy bout.

Israel Adesanya has openly admitted to taking advantage of the surging traffic surrounding his epic victory over Alex Pereira. But it seems that 'Poatan' has had enough of his rival's celebrations, as he said this on Twitter:

"Seems like @stylebender is promoting a third fight. I like this idea. Let’s go @ufc @danawhite"

Alex Pereira announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight following his loss to Israel Adesanya. However, the Brazilian also mentioned that he would be keeping an eye on the middleweight champion's antics, and 'Poatan' appears to have been provoked.

Adesanya has expressed interest in fighting surging middleweight Dricus du Plessis, who is set to take on Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The middleweight clash on July 8 was set to determine who faced 'The Last Stylebender' next, but Pereira's recent callout could cause the UFC to reconsider.

Israel Adesanya pens a sincere letter to Alex Pereira following UFC 287

The spicy back-and-forth between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira online may result in a third UFC bout in the future, but 'The Last Stylebender' did take the time to write a heartfelt letter to his greatest adversary.

Adesanya and Pereira share one of the most incredible rivalries in combat sports history, and 'The Last Stylebender' shared his gratitude for the role that 'Poatan' played in his journey.

He wrote on Instagram:

"I love this game. Nothing compares on this planet, in this life than putting it all on the line. One shot, the whole world watching…waiting…then BOOM!! HISSTORY. Our individual legends will always be intertwined because of the stories we’ve told with our beautiful violence. I’m grateful we have this rivalry, I’m grateful he beat me. It forced me to grow, made me better. Now I have done the same for him, the gift that keeps on giving…a** whoopings. Shoutout to the Warrior from Brazil Alex 'Poatan' Pereira!"

Israel Adesanya's letter to Alex Pereira had an underlying tone of closure and seemed to imply that their epic tale may have come to an end.

But after calling out 'The Last Stylebender', it appears that 'Poatan' wants to have the final say.

