Alex Pereira sends MMA fans into a frenzy with GQ Brazil photoshoot: "Bro's aura maxxing"

Alex Pereira, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, has maintained a low profile since his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. The loss was tough for 'Poatan', who had previously struck his fans with clinical calf kicks to set up his ever-so-damaging left hooks. Recently, however, he roared back into the spotlight with a fiery GQ Brazil photoshoot that captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Although there has been no official fight announcement, talk of a rematch between Ankalaev and the Brazilian powerhouse has begun to stir for some time. Away from the fight game, Pereira's recent photoshoot has sent the MMA world into a frenzy as his raw strength and style matched the energy of the images well. The shoot, perhaps, reminds the fans about the fire that still burns within him.

'Poatan' uploaded a few pictures from the photoshoot, captioning them:

"Chama 🔥 🔥🔥

Check out Alex Pereira's pictures on his Instagram handle below:

Fans were quick to react to the pictures, with one of them writing:

"Bro’s aura maxxing 🙏🏻😭"

A few other comments read:

"Bro look like releasing the most 🔥🔥🔥 album"

"You would make a great villain in Fast and Furious"

"The 5 watch flex goes hard"

Some wrote:

"Bro lock in please, we need someone exciting back at lhw champ"

"Such a handsome big guy 🗿"

Check out a screenshot of fan reactions on Alex Pereira's Instagram post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions on Alex Pereira's photoshoot. [Screenshots courtesy:@alexpoatanpereira]

Alex Pereira eyes boxing move as Dana White urges focus on UFC legacy

Alex Pereira has been keen on entering the boxing world. When Dana White hinted back in September 2024 that he would return to the world of boxing as a promoter, Pereira showed his interest and stated that he would love to enter the boxing world and pursue it as a career.

During an Interview with Kevin Lole, on being asked bout his thoughts on 'Poatan' entering the boxing world, White said:

"When you look at where he [Pereira] is right now in his career, he's at the top of the game, he's about to break this record like you said if he wins the fight on Saturday night, and god knows what other records he could break here... I don't know, I'm not even thinking about that kind of stuff. I'm not thinking about crossover fight. I hate crossover fights."

White added:

"I respect the fact that he wants to do it, and I know there's tons of other fighters that probably want to do it, but I want everybody to stay in their own lane."

Check out Dana White's comments on Pereira below: (13:18)

