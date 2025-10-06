Alex Pereira shares one-word reaction to Neymar celebrating 'Poatan's' UFC 320 title win

Alex Pereira recently shared his reaction to Neymar posting a story about him following UFC 320.

'Poatan' faced Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320, where he recaptured the light heavyweight title by defeating the Dagestani fighter with a first-round TKO. Neymar, who appeared to be watching the fight live, immediately shared a snapshot of it on his Instagram Stories.

In response, Pereira reshared the Brazilian soccer star's Instagram story and gave a one-word reaction to it.

"Chama 🔥"

Check out Alex Pereira's Instagram Story below:

Alex Pereira's IG story. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

The UFC 320 matchup between Pereira and Ankalaev was an immediate rematch. In their previous encounter at UFC 313 earlier this year, the Dagestani fighter was able to defeat Pereira by unanimous decision and claimed the light heavyweight championship.

UFC Hall of Famer lauds Alex Pereira as "special type of talent" after UFC 320 performance

Alex Pereira joined the UFC in November 2021. In less than five years in the world's leading MMA promotion, he became the champion of the middleweight division. On top of that, following UFC 320, Pereira has now achieved the status of a two-time light heavyweight champion.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier praised 'Poatan', saying:

"What he did against Magomed Ankalaev is so impressive because of how good Ankalaev is. There are so many cliches like, 'The younger guy wins the rematch, as you get older, you're not as good.' Especially when you're fighting a guy who became the champion, who is supposed to be better in the rematch, especially if he's younger. Pereira doesn't pay any attention to that type of stuff. He's just a special type of talent, a special type of guy."

He added:

"This guy has had 12 UFC fights, nine of them have been for UFC championships. He's still less than four years on the UFC roster. He's a sure-fire Hall of Famer, he has won belts three times. I think the most important factor about how dominant he is, and how daunting a task it is to fight him, is listening to his potential next challengers in Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka." [2:11 of the video]

