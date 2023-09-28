Alex Pereira shares staggering weight gain prior to his fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Alex Pereira's decision to move from middleweight to light heavyweight after losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 was largely influenced by his enormous weight cut to make 185 pounds.

'Poatan' now fights at 205 pounds and made his divisional debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July. Pereira appeared much more comfortable in his new weight class, even downing a full can of water at his pre-fight press conference; a stark contrast to his fight-week behavior during his stint at 185 pounds.

Alex Pereira previously revealed that he would gain almost thirty pounds in weight before stepping into the octagon, whilst competing at middleweight.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, 'Poatan' explained how much he weighed prior to facing Jan Blachowicz:

"103 kilograms, so I would say maybe 225, 224 [pounds], something like that... During the fights at 185 [pounds], I probably went in the cage at about 210 [pounds]."

Watch the interview below from 6:15:

Alex Pereira was victorious in his light heavyweight debut, defeating Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision.

'Poatan' is now scheduled to face Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound title in the co-main event of UFC 295 in November. Pereira will have the opportunity to become a two-division champion within 11 professional MMA fights.

Alex Pereira expects an epic battle with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will go to war at Madison Square Garden in the co-main event of UFC 295 in November.

The vacant light heavyweight title will be on the line following Jamahal Hill's decision to relinquish the belt after suffering a torn achilles tendon. The epic clash will also be the return fight for former champion Jiri Prochazka, who was also forced to vacate the title after sustaining a devastating shoulder injury.

Prochazka was scheduled to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 last year, but was ruled out of the fight following his injury. Teixeira then took on Jamahal Hill for the title at UFC 283, which 'Sweet Dreams' won via unanimous decision.

But Hill's unfortunate injury has opened the door for Prochazka to reclaim the title he once held.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have a chance to steal the show in what should be an exciting stand-up battle, and 'Poatan' recently shared his thoughts on the bou during a YouTube video:

"It's gonna be a fight, a real spectacle, because it's different styles. But it's a style everyone loves, and I'm super stoked to have booked this fight. I'm sure it's gonna be a blast, I don't think anyone will regret watching this fight."

Watch the video below from 2:35: