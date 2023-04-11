Alex Pereira takes a stand against Israel Adesanya’s hurtful comments about his son

Alex Pereira has responded to Israel Adesanya's comments about his son following their UFC 287 main event fight.

After Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira, he pointed to the Brazilian's son and imitated the way his father fell on the floor. When asked why he did that, the New Zealand native replied saying he is very petty and it is something Pereira's son had done when 'Poatan' knocked him out in kickboxing. The former champion put out a statement responding to it:

"I don't know, I wouldn't do the same. I can play with him, I've always played with him, I teased him, it was something that happened, but he, I don't know..... it was seven years ago, he was enduring it and I saw his joy that he had after the knockout, because that was his dream.. and he made it. But we're comparing him with a child that was 5 years old at the time."

Alex Pereira did not appreciate what the Champion did looking at his son. Although Adesanya claims he was just repaying the actions of Pereira's son. 'Poatan' defended his son saying he was just 5 years old and did not know the consequences of his actions.

Dana White praises Israel Adesanya's mental fortitude following Alex Pereira knockout

Dana White was highly impressed by Israel Adesanya's win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Despite having lost to the Brazilian previously, once in the UFC and twice in kickboxing, Adesanya was able to overcome 'Poatan' by knocking him out cold. In the post-fight press conference, the UFC president spoke about the fight and gave his thoughts:

"He's a very unique guy, very unique. How mentally strong this kid is and look, you said he believes in himself so much and he's willing to test himself against a guy who's beat him three times you know what I mean. And he comes out tonight and knocks him out viciously. Pretty awesome."

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are 1-1 in the UFC. However, a rematch is not on the cards anytime soon, according to both Dana White and Adesanya. Both believe the future holds different opportunities for both fighters, although a rematch is not something that is entirely out of the question. The trilogy fight may take place somewhere down the line.

