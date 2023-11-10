Alex Pereira will make history at UFC 295 when he makes the walk against Jiri Prochazka at Madison Square Garden

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are set to clash in the much-anticipated main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden this weekend. The pair will face off to decide the new light heavyweight champion, with an exciting clash of styles awaiting fans around the world.

Prochazka will be hoping to reclaim the title he relinquished in December 2022 after dislocating his shoulder in training ahead of his clash with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282. The pair were set to meet in a rematch of their epic UFC 275 clash earlier that year, where 'Denisa' submitted Teixeira to win the belt.

This weekend, Alex Pereira will be hoping to avenge his coach and friend's defeat to Jiri Prochazka, but he has stated that he will not allow his emotions to override his gameplan.

'Poatan' has made Madison Square Garden history by becoming the first fighter to headline two fight cards at the Mecca of combat sports, adding another notch to his already-illustrious belt.

Pereira was asked about his achievement during the pre-fight press conference for UFC 295, and said this:

"It's so important. Everybody knows the history and what I was able to accomplish here at middleweight. It's such a special moment. Believe me, I am really happy, I just don't smile much. But believe me, I am happy."

Alex Pereira also has the chance to make UFC history at this weekend's pay-per-view clash. A win for 'Poatan' would see him become the ninth fighter in promotional history to become a two-division champion.

But Pereira is entering just the seventh UFC fight of his MMA career, and defeating Jiri Prochazka would see 'Poatan' achieve double-champ status faster than any other UFC fighter.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka both make weight for UFC 295 main event clash

Earlier today, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka took to the official scales to weigh in for their much-anticipated UFC 295 main event.

Whilst 'Poatan' had a notoriously brutal cut to make the middleweight limit, his body appears to have taken to the light heavyweight division well and had little issue making weight today.

Prochazka, who will be returning from what UFC CEO Dana White described as "the worst shoulder injury in promotional history," also made weight without any apparent struggle.

Alex Pereira weighed in a full pound below the light heavyweight limit, coming in at 204 lbs., whilst Jiri Prochazka weighed in at 204.2 lbs.

