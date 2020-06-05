Alexander Gustafsson planning return; might move up to heavyweight

Alexander Gustafsson might return to the octagon next month.

Alexander Gustafsson had previously said that he wanted to return to active MMA fights.

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

Months after Alexander Gustafsson announced that he wanted to return to the UFC octagon, new reports say that he might come back to active competition as early as July 25. Per Combate, the fight will take place in the Fight Island, and opponents have been selected.

The favorite to fight Alexander Gustafsson is the former heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum. If not him, then plan B is former Interim title-fighter, Ovince St-Preux, who moved up to the heavyweight division earlier this year in May.

Alexander Gustafsson had been hinting about a possible return

Alexander Gustafsson first expressed his desire to compete again just a few months after announcing retirement. He had said,

“It came quite fast. I was home for a couple of days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train. (I) would love a fight. A fight against Luke would be a great way to come back. He is a tough guy, a legend.”

Later, even Dana White admitted that he was in talks with Alexander Gustafsson. He, in an interview, had said, "We definitely talked to him and he definitely wants to fight again."

Now, it looks like Alexander Gustafsson is finally ready to enter the fight game again. Even back when he had announced retirement after losing to Anthony Smith, most were certain that he would return.

Back in March, Alexander Gustafsson's fight against Jon Jones was listed in the UFC Hall of Fame. In an interview, he had even said,

"It’s a huge honor for me to be mentioned in there with those guys – (the best) of all time. This fight with Jon, we know was one of the best fights ever. It’s big for me. I’m very happy to be a part of it and be up there with all the other guys in that Hall of Fame division. It’s a very big honor for me to be there."

It should be fun to see Alexader Gustafsson back in the cage.