"I think he'd put Kamaru Usman to sleep" - Alexander Gustafsson on Khamzat Chimaev's potential fight against UFC welterweight champ

Alexander Gustafsson has shed light on a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman. Interestingly, Gustafsson believes that Chimaev can put Usman to sleep.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Alexander Gustafsson was asked how Khamzat Chimaev would fare against Kamaru Usman.

Even though Gustafsson made it clear that he likes Usman and believes he's a great champ, 'The Mauler' sided with his training partner Chimaev.

"I think he'd [Khamzat Chimaev] put Kamaru Usman to sleep honestly. I think if he just touches his chin, it's a big chance that Kamaru, Kamaru Usman goes to sleep. I like Kamaru Usman, he's a great champ and he's just been breaking records and like you know, it's a pleasure to see him fight because he's a very good technical, you know I love his jab and his wrestling and you can see that he's on top, Kamaru Usman. But I just can't see him take Khamzat's punches," said Alexander Gustaffson.

Alexander Gustaffson and Khamzat Chimaev go way back. Even though there is a considerable weight difference between the two, they have been training together since 2017

Moreover, Alexander Gustaffson was the one who helped Chimaev during his financial crisis before he went on to shake things up in the UFC welterweight division.

Khamzat Chimaev wants Dana White to allow him to fight Jake Paul

Khamzat Chimaev called upon Dana White to allow him to fight Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has been calling out a plethora of UFC fighters and it seems like 'Borz' isn't too pleased with this.

Chimaev took to Twitter to ask UFC president Dana White to pave the way for a fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"@danawhite let me smash this bullshit boy @jakepaul" said Khamzat Chimaev.

Although 'Borz' seems keen to take on 'The Problem Child', the fight is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Dana White has been quite vocal about not letting his fighters partake in such crossover events.

However, should Chimaev continue to destroy his opponents at welterweight, he will certainly be offered the chance to fight for the title soon enough.

