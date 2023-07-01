Alexander Romanov's drastic weight gain for UFC Vegas 76 clash against Blagoy Ivanov triggers fan frenzy on Twitter

Fans are concerned about Alexander Romanov after the UFC heavyweight’s latest weigh-in results. At UFC Vegas 76, Romanov looks to get back on track against losing his last two fights. Fans and analysts were intrigued to see how he would look on the scales after fluctuating in weight throughout his UFC tenure.

Romanov won his first four UFC fights, including three inside the distance, while consistently weighing in between 260-265 pounds. In 2022, ‘King Kong’ sported a brand new physique by cutting nearly 30 pounds, leading to a win against Chase Sherman and a loss against Marcin Tybura.

After weighing in at 265 pounds for his last fight against Alexander Volkov, a first-round TKO loss, Romanov doesn’t seem to have made any changes for his upcoming fight. The 32-year-old fighter weighed in at 264 pounds, leaving many fans shocked and concerned.

The majority seemed disappointed by Romanov’s weight gain, including these three comments: “I used to think Romanov would be a problem but he’s js getting fatter bruh”, “Dude came into the UFC in great shape and undefeated then just got fat those losses probably ruined his confidence,” and “So he got to 239 pounds while being in shape, lost the fight, and the only thing he’s changed since then is putting the weight back on?”

Other fans were more focused on the betting lines for UFC Vegas 76, which features Romanov as a slight favorite against Blagoy Ivanov: “Blagoy at +200 is very very playable bet. Romanov will gas after first 30 seconds,” and “Don’t know who he’s fighting but the other guy is winning.”

Last but not least, several fans used Alexander Romanov’s weigh-in video to draw comparisons to UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett due to their similar haircuts: “Thought that was paddy pimblett for a second” and “Bro I thought that was Paddy for a quick sec.”

What’s at stake between Alexander Romanov and Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Vegas 76?

As such, Alexander Romanov needs a win at UFC Vegas 76. The Moldovan-born heavyweight was once considered a future title contender after securing five consecutive UFC wins. ‘King Kong’ now needs to silence his doubters by defeating Blagoy Ivanov.

Meanwhile, Ivanov enters his eighth Octagon appearance with hopes of bouncing back from his loss against Marcin Tybura in February. If ‘Baga’ can defeat Romanov, he could solidify himself as a mainstay in the UFC heavyweight division. It may be easier said than done as ‘King Kong’ desperately needs a win.

