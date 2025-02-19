Alexander Volkanovski earns high praise from Hype FC founder as promotion gains global recognition: "Never happened before in Russia"

Alfredo Auditore praised Alexander Volkanovski for his contribution to Hype FC's reality show and overall promotional growth.

The latest season of 'Hype Reality,' a Russian MMA promotion's version of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' features former UFC rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan as coaches.

Hype FC founder Alfredo Auditore recently posted a picture on Instagram with Yan, Sterling, and Alexander Volkanovski, with the latter being a co-host on the show.

Auditore later posted a temporary Instagram story with Volkanovski and added the following caption, which was translated from Russian:

"I read your messages and comments and I am very pleased. I haven't heard this from you in a while. I'm glad that everyone recognizes the level of this show. This is a global level with world stars, which has never happened before in Russia. What is happening right now is incredible 🤯"

Alfredo Auditore's temporary Instagram story

Over the past two years, Hype FC has generated global interest from the MMA community for its reality show, 'Hype Reality.'

Last season, Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev were coaches, leading to a viral grappling session between the UFC superstars.

Dan Hooker teases possibility of Alexander Volkanovski being added to UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski has fought twice over the last year and a half. The featherweight legend suffered knockout losses against Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title and Ilia Topuria to lose his 145-pound strap.

At 36 years old, Volkanovski doesn't plan to retire without attempting to regain UFC gold.

During an interview with ESPN Australia, Volkanovski's teammate and training partner, Dan Hooker, hinted at 'The Great' potentially fighting in April:

"I'm pretty sure Alex [Volkanovski] and Kai [Kara-France] will be on the same card. I would've liked for the three of us to be fighting in April together, but I got chucked on a little earlier."

On April 12, Kai Kara-France will headline UFC 314 and attempt to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja for flyweight gold. The event goes down inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, Hooker teased the possibility of Alexander Volkanovski being added to the event. Volkanovski has also claimed he could have fight news in the near future after starting a training camp.

