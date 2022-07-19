"It will just make for a bigger fight anyway" - Alexander Volkanovski likes the idea of interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett while he eyes lightweight title

Alexander Volkanovski has suggested that if the UFC were to book an interim featherweight title matchup in his absence, it could help build a major title unification fight down the line.

Volkanovski, who’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Max Holloway earlier this month, suffered a hand injury in his last fight. The UFC featherweight champion subsequently underwent hand surgery and is on an injury hiatus.

Intriguingly, the UFC has scheduled a fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22nd. In the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski reiterated that he’d like to fight the winner of the Oliveira-Makhachev matchup for the lightweight belt.

The consensus is that the UFC may also put forth an interim featherweight title bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. Touching upon the rumored Rodriguez vs. Emmett interim title fight, Alexander Volkanovski stated:

“Let them fight for that No.1 contender [spot]. I think they both deserve it. I think Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez, they’re both in a position where they could get a shot... If it’s for the interim belt, and then I fight, we’ll fight.”

“The perfect world for me, lightweight title early next year. And then, if they do this interim thing, if that happens, it will just make for a bigger fight anyway, so I don’t mind. So then, you’ve got a clear No.1 guy.”

Watch Volkanovski discuss the topic at 3:51:35 in the video below:

Dana White on Alexander Volkanovski’s injury hiatus and a potential interim UFC featherweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski is widely-praised for being one of the most active champions on the UFC roster. However, hand injuries tend to be rather unpredictable in regards to an individual’s recovery timeline. It’s believed that Volkanovski will likely return no sooner than late 2022 or early 2023.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez secured a first-round TKO win, albeit via an injury stoppage, against the No.2-ranked featherweight Brian Ortega at UFC Long Island on July 16th. Moreover, Josh Emmett is on a five-fight win streak, thereby helping both fighters make a strong case for a title shot.

UFC @ufc



🗣 Hear from him inside the Octagon. Not the way he wanted, but @PanteraUFC was prepared for the win.🗣 Hear from him inside the Octagon. #UFCLongIsland Not the way he wanted, but @PanteraUFC was prepared for the win.🗣 Hear from him inside the Octagon. #UFCLongIsland https://t.co/gV3Uy3guph

During Saturday’s UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White notably referenced Alexander Volkanovski’s hand injury. Furthermore, when asked about Rodriguez and Emmett possibly clashing for an interim belt while 'The Great' is away, White seemed open to the idea. He said:

"Volkanovski, I think is gonna have surgery on his hand. I think there's something wrong with his hand... You're asking if that's [an interim title fight] possibility? I like it. I don't hate it."

Watch White address the topic below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far