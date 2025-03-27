Alexander Volkanovski mirrors Conor McGregor’s comeback mindset ahead of UFC 314 return

Alexander Volkanovski is set to return to action at UFC 314 on April 12 after a lengthy break on the sidelines. 'The Great' suffered a brutal KO loss to Ilia Topuria in his previous bout at UFC 298. Having been knocked out four months prior to that by Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, Volkanovski opted to take an extended break from fighting.

Ahead of his return, the former champion has shared some words about his comeback that echo those spoken by Irish superstar Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' was scheduled to return to fighting against Michael Chandler in 2023 after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

The Irishman dubbed his comeback to MMA as "the greatest comeback in the history of sports." But numerous delays caused McGregor's fight with Chandler to be put on hold, and it appears no sooner to being made.

Volkanovski's return will come against Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. With the bout just weeks away, he was recently interviewed by mainevent. During the interview, 'The Great' shared the following comments about his upcoming fight, saying this:

"Preparation hasn't changed. I'm training like I did ten years ago... Miami, here we come. Biggest come back in sports, mate! I'm telling you. It's going to be massive."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (15:00):

Alexander Volkanovski believes Diego Lopes is a great matchup for him ahead of UFC 314

UFC 314 will feature one of the best featherweights in the history of the sport, Alexander Volkanovski, taking on one of the division's most promising up-and-comers, Diego Lopes.

The pair will contend for a vacant title following Ilia Topuria's decision to relinquish the belt and move to lightweight.

Lopes made his promotional debut at UFC 288, losing his bout to Movsar Evloev. But he has since bounced back with five consecutive wins, three of which came via stoppage.

'The Great' believes that his upcoming opponent is a favorable matchup for him, and said this during a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson:

"Stylistically, I think it's a great matchup for me. Obviously, he's dangerous. He's definitely going to have a puncher's chance. He's got that submission threat. I've proved many times that I'ma be alright when it comes to grappling. But I'm sure he's thinking differently."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:02:00):

