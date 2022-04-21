"I am here to make as much money as I can" - Alexander Volkanovski discusses the legacy he wants to leave behind in the UFC

Alexander Volkanovski just defended his featherweight title for the first time this year, and if he has it his way he'll defend it twice more in 2021.

In a new episode of Food Truck Diaries, Volkanovski said:

"I've been saying I want three [fights] this year. I haven't been able to stay busy. That's what I want. Because they were looking at going to Australia in August. And I thought if I do early August I can fit one in December as well. Through the lockdowns, last year I only had the one. The year before that I only had the one fight as well. I want to be active. I'm not young forever. Obviously I'm still at my peak, I still have time. But I am here to make as much money as I can while I'm here. This legacy you're talking about, to make that legacy you've got to do work. And I plan on doing plenty of work this year. Confidence is on a whole other high, so give me whoever."

Watch the full episode of Food Truck Diaries with Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski completely dominated 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, finishing his durable opponent in the fourth round. Next up for 'The Great' if he sticks around at 145 may be a third fight with Max Holloway, despite the fact that Volkanovski has beaten 'Blessed' twice already.

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool



Thoughts? @alexvolkanovski is set on his next step: move up to 155lbs and challenge the winner of Oliveira/Gaethje for the belt.Thoughts? .@alexvolkanovski is set on his next step: move up to 155lbs and challenge the winner of Oliveira/Gaethje for the belt. Thoughts? https://t.co/ZiO4Ayc457

There was controversy amongst some fans regarding the result of the split decision scoring in the second fight, but Volkanovski insists it's not all about trying to silence the haters. He just wants the biggest fights possible, and Holloway is the biggest available fight at featherweight right now.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full video: Alexander Volkanovski is still down to run it back with Max Holloway "for the haters," but is thinking of a move up to 155. #UFC273 | Full video: bit.ly/370LiFH Alexander Volkanovski is still down to run it back with Max Holloway "for the haters," but is thinking of a move up to 155.#UFC273 | Full video: bit.ly/370LiFH https://t.co/4BUmkcZoJG

Alexander Volkanovski admits Conor McGregor would be a dream fight for him

Alexander Volkanovski is looking for big money fights, and it doesn't get much bigger than Conor McGregor. In a recent interview, the Australian said:

"Dream fight? Man, I say this and everyone is like, you sound like -- everyone says, all right, Conor McGregor. Everyone's gonna say that, right? Just remember, I've fought every other champion, I've beat every other champion in my division. He's the only other champion that I haven't beat. I've beat Aldo, Max Holloway, and Conor's the only other champion in my division. And I've been saying I want all the legends of my division, all the top guys in my division, I want to take them all out."

Volkanovski acknowledged McGregor's days at 145 pounds were clearly over, and possibly at 155 as well. Undaunted, he suggested he'd be willing to move all the way up to 170 pounds to compete against 'The Notorious.'

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full interview: Alexander Volkanovski is keen on facing Conor McGregor, who is at "the bottom of the list" in terms of all-time champs at 145 pounds. #UFC273 | Full interview: bit.ly/3jemc8O Alexander Volkanovski is keen on facing Conor McGregor, who is at "the bottom of the list" in terms of all-time champs at 145 pounds.#UFC273 | Full interview: bit.ly/3jemc8O https://t.co/7gE2ustFPw

