Alexander Volkov expresses "negative opinion" on Jon Jones seemingly delaying Tom Aspinall fight

Alexander Volkov recently conveyed his disapproval of Jon Jones for what appears to be a delay in finalizing a potential matchup against Tom Aspinall. Aspinall has continued to press hard for a championship unification bout with Jones since securing the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November 2023.

However, 'Bones' has largely dismissed the challenge, repeatedly implying that only a major financial incentive would bring him to the table or, alternatively, hinting that retirement may be the more likely route. His stance has effectively stalled any progress at the top of the heavyweight division.

Amid ongoing uncertainty, Volkov has become the latest to voice frustration over Jones’ perceived role in holding up the division. During a recent interview with ChampionAT (via MMA Mania), 'Drago' criticized the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, stating that the continued lack of clarity is quickly shrinking his opportunity to secure a title shot:

"As a fighter, I have a negative opinion about the delay of the Jones-Aspinall fight because my chances to compete for the championship title are shrinking, and time is running out. In other weight classes, there’s a steady stream of fights. That’s why I’m unhappy. I could have tested myself in a title fight long ago if it weren’t for Jon Jones. Everyone is waiting."

He added:

"If I were in Jones’ position, with his status, the goal of earning maximum money, and the desire to fight only when it suits him, I’d probably do the same. The issue isn’t just Jon Jones but the UFC’s excessive loyalty, allowing him to behave this way."

Jon Jones reacts to fan demand for UFC to strip him of heavyweight championship

Jon Jones’ apparent lack of urgency regarding a potential heavyweight title unification bout with Tom Aspinall has prompted fans to take matters into their own hands, initiating a campaign on Change.org two weeks ago.

The petition calls on UFC CEO Dana White to strip 'Bones' of his title, citing his continued reluctance to face the interim champion. At the time of writing, the petition has attracted close to 90,000 verified signatures.

The fan-driven uproar has also drawn a response from Jones. He addressed the petition on Instagram, firing back at his critics with a quip referencing his past positive test for a steroid that once led to his suspension:

"The equivalent to pico grams."

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

