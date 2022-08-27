"The fans would love to see this" - Ali Abdelaziz on board with surprising flyweight match-up

Famed mixed martial arts manager Ali Abdelaziz has expressed his eagerness to see a potential match-up between Manel Kape and Kai Kara-France. This comes as a surprise to many as Kara-France is currently a No.3-ranked flyweight while ‘Starboy’ is ranked No.12 in the division.

Abdelaziz responded to a tweet by Manel Kape stating that both men are great strikers and would thus be the perfect fight for fans:

“Two amazing strikers. The fans would love to see this.”

The Dominance MMA owner’s tweet came after a mixed martial arts fan posted a tweet wondering what a match-up between Kara-France and Kape would be like. This was followed by the Angolan fighter resharing the tweet where he tagged Kai Kara-France, Ali Abdelaziz and UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, saying:

“Let’s do it @kaikarafrance, Let’s make it happen @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2”

The match-up appears to be an interesting one for the reason that both ‘Starboy’ and the New Zealander share 11 knockout wins. This just echos Abdelaziz’s point that both fighters possess fantastic striking skills.

With Kara-France coming off a loss against flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Kape riding a two-fight win-streak, a match-up between the two flyweights would certainly make for an epic stand-up fight.

When Ali Abdelaziz tore into Conor McGregor’s hopes of a UFC title shot

Mixed martial arts manger Ali Abdelaziz had some choice words about ‘The Notorious’ in a video with The Schmo earlier this year. The Egyptian shared his thougths on McGregor after the Irishman spoke of getting an instant title shot despite coming off two back-to-back losses.

Abdelaziz highlighted the fact that McGregor has not won a fight in the UFC in a long time. However, he ripped into the former two-division champion when he said:

“He has not won a fight since [Barack] Obama was a president. He’s popular because he’s a Twitter fighter now. He’s an Instagram fighter. The last time he fought, did he show us he was worthy enough to fight for a UFC title?"

Check out the video by The Schmo below:

Barring his single win against Donald Cerrone in 2020, Conor McGregor’s last win was against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016, and while Abdelaziz’s comments were harsh, they do hold true.

Edited by Allan Mathew