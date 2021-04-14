Ali Abdelaziz clients: Who are the UFC stars managed by the CEO of Dominance MMA?

Ali Abdelaziz represents the finest talent in the UFC today. The roster of his management team, Dominance MMA, also boasts several superstars from prime MMA organizations such as Bellator MMA, ONE and PFL.

Being a former MMA fighter himself, Ali Abdelaziz gained a plethora of contacts after years spent in the industry. In 2008, Abdelaziz decided to venture into managing other athletes and kicked off his career as a manager/promoter. Abdelaziz started with a handful of lesser-known athletes and named his firm Dominance MMA.

Since then, the organization has come a long way. Dominance MMA has represented many UFC champions over the years, including the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman (the first ever African-born UFC titleholder). Former double champion Henry Cejudo (an Olympic gold medalist) is also managed by Abdelaziz's firm.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo being retired, Kamaru Usman is currently the only UFC champion represented by Dominance MMA. The firm also represents two former champions -- Justin Gaethje (former interim champion) and Frankie Edgar (former undisputed lightweight champion).

Ali Abdelaziz claims to share a deep bond with his clientele. The manager can often be seen rolling on the mats of the American Kickboxing Academy. The gym is home to several Dagestani fighters, many of whom are represented by Abdelaziz.

Two up-and-coming prospects under Ali Abdelaziz on their way to stardom

The list of fighters endorsed by Dominance MMA also includes several rising prospects. Swedish welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, who made waves with back-to-back wins last year, is managed by Ali Abdelaziz.

Following his meteoric rise in 2020, it appeared that 'Borz' was on his way to super-stardom this year. However, due to the lingering effects of a Covid-19 infection, Chimaev has been waiting on the sidelines.

in an interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz mentioned that Chimaev will hopefully return in July and surge back to the top:

"He had a procedure. He actually had his first day in training three days ago. He's coming back with a vengeance, man. He has so much to prove. COVID rules the world right now, and COVID got him. You see Alexander [Volkanovski], the featherweight champion, hope he's okay... he had some problem with it, and Khamzat had some problem with it. And now, he's hundred percent healthy, he's back training last week. We see end of July-August...", said Abdelaziz.

Another surging prospect, managed by Ali Abdelaziz, is Beneil Dariush. The ninth-ranked lightweight is set to face off against Tony Ferguson next. If victorious, Dariush may shoot to prominence in the UFC.

reminder that Beneil Dariush is cool and should get no disrespect from Tony stans pic.twitter.com/kHELoUb6f2 — Reaper's Vengeance👹 (@jirisvengeance) March 24, 2021