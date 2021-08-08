Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Tony Ferguson for calling Khabib Nurmagomedov a "fathead"

Dominance MMA founder and CEO Ali Abdelaziz is the longtime manager of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Abdelaziz, a close friend of Khabib, has been engaged in a war of words against the Russian’s rival Tony Ferguson for several years.

The latest exchange between Abdelaziz and Ferguson seems to have transpired due to the former interim lightweight champion referring to Khabib Nurmagomedov as a “fathead.”

'El Cucuy' has often utilized the term 'fathead' to jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is believed to be a reference to the time Khabib missed weight and was hospitalized ahead of a scheduled fight against Ferguson.

“Well🤦‍♂️Then, That Explains Everything”

29 - 1 💪😎🤙 See Fathead Run, Run🍮Fathead🍮Run *bawk🙈bawk* -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # WhatAPuts # Time4Work 📈 pic.twitter.com/SelM8UgyrQ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 5, 2021

Tony Ferguson’s tweet read as follows:

“Well Then, That Explains Everything” 29 - 1. See Fathead Run, Run. Fathead Run *bawk bawk*. -Champ -CSO- WhatAPuts # Time4Work."

Abdelaziz responded to Ferguson with the following tweet:

Justin and Beneil I can send you one more to care of you if you don’t be quiet https://t.co/yV7rhZlyWo — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 7, 2021

Abdelaziz’s tweet read as follows:

“Justin and Beneil I can send you one more to care of you if you don’t be quiet”

Abdelaziz’s clientele includes several notable fighters. The No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje, No. 3-ranked Beneil Dariush, and No. 5-ranked Islam Makhachev are all managed by the 42-year-old.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Abdelaziz’s tweet against Ferguson alludes to the lightweight contender's recent losses against Gaethje and Dariush.

Furthermore, Abdelaziz also seems to have insinuated that he could pit another one of his clients, Islam Makhachev, against Tony Ferguson.

Islam Makhachev, Tony Ferguson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are at different stages of their careers

Islam Makhachev (left); Khabib Nurmagomedov (center); Tony Ferguson (right)

Islam Makhachev has previously expressed his willingness to fight Tony Ferguson. Nevertheless, given both fighters’ recent performances, a bout between Makhachev and Ferguson is unlikely to come to fruition.

Presently, Tony Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak, whereas Makhachev is on an eight-fight winning streak. Makhachev is scheduled to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos next at UFC 267 on October 30.

Islam Makhachev and RDA will settle their unfinished business 😤



Both sides have agreed to the lightweight bout at UFC 267 on Oct. 30. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ij12IThmjf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2021

Makhachev aims to follow in the footsteps of his childhood friend, longtime training partner and retired MMA megastar Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani fighter has vowed to capture UFC lightweight gold. A win over dos Anjos could earn Islam Makhachev a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be announced.

As for Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s consistently maintained that he doesn’t intend to compete as a professional MMA fighter ever again unless his mother permits him to do so.

