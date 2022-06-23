Ali Abdelaziz labels Michael Chandler as "fake" as Conor McGregor - He watched WWE and now acts like The Undertaker

Dominance MMA management CEO Ali Abdelaziz has labeled Michael Chandler "fake" after the lightweight called out UFC star Conor McGregor.

Admitting that he doesn't like either fighter, Abdelaziz claimed that Chandler's new trash-talking persona is because he's watched WWE. With that, he suggested that Chandler's current personality doesn't represent the real 'Iron'.

The 36-year-old demanded a fight with the 'Notorious' star after his performance at UFC 274. Chandler stepped into the octagon with fan favourite Tony Ferguson, but shattered their hearts after he landed one of the most devastating front-kick KO's in MMA history.

Speaking to Sherdog, Ali Abdelaziz admitted that he thinks both Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are disrespectful and bad for the sport.

"Anything [Conor] McGregor does, people tune in. He has a fake army, you know, not a real army. Michael Chandler too. This guy in Bellator, he never talk but now he talk because he watched a couple of WWE films and he acts like The Undertaker or something. It's all fake and not real you know. The real is Khabib [Nurmagomedov], Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's interview with Sherdog.com here:

Conor McGregor responded to Chandler on Twitter and admitted he'd be interested in the fight at 170 pounds. The Irishman is currently recovering from injury and is expected to return to full fitness by the end of the year or early 2023.

'Iron' isn't the only lightweight to have called for a fight with McGregor, however. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who will fight next for the vacant title, has also revealed his interest in fighting the 33-year-old.

Dana White wants Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor

Although Conor McGregor's returns to the UFC have always been met with anticipation, never before has there been as many questions as to who the former champ-champ will face.

It seems as though almost every fighter in the octagon has thrown their name into the hat. McGregor's mixed results in the UFC as of late clearly haven't dampened the demand for fighters to try and earn a win, and a payday, by fighting the Irishman.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



(via Michael Chandler is already calling for his next fight, posting a photoshopped faceoff with Conor McGregor(via @MikeChandlerMMA Michael Chandler is already calling for his next fight, posting a photoshopped faceoff with Conor McGregor 👀(via @MikeChandlerMMA) https://t.co/DRnvSBATao

Although there has still been no official word on an opponent or return date for, UFC president Dana White admitted he'd love to see Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said:

"I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight. There’s plenty of fights to make. I don’t know if [Masvidal vs. McGregor] is the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back. I’m just saying, after his last interview, his last fight, Conor is ranked No. 8, he’s ranked No. 5 — it makes a lot of sense right now."

Should the UFC book a fight between the No.5 and No.8-ranked lightweights, it's unclear whether the fight would be at 155 pounds or the 170, like Chandler originally suggested.

McGregor, who is recovering from injury, is walking around with a bulked physique and would likely prefer not to have to cut a lot of weight for his next fight.

Watch Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far