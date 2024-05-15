Ali Abdelaziz lauds Islam Makhachev as "the greatest fighter in the UFC today" ahead of Dustin Poirier title fight

Ali Abdelaziz, a veteran MMA manager, has suggested that his client, Islam Makhachev, is currently the greatest fighter in the UFC. Abdelaziz appears to have specifically alluded to Makhachev's outstanding preparations for his upcoming title fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Dominance MMA founder and CEO manages several elite fighters, such as Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo. Taking to X, he's now expressed his belief in Makhachev. Apparently, he's been with the lightweight kingpin in his training camp for a couple of weeks.

Abdelaziz alluded to Makhachev's dominance, highlighting that the champion does whatever he wants to whoever he wants in the camp and is the greatest UFC fighter right now. Predicting a masterclass from the 32-year-old on June 1, he opined that the Dagestani fighter would emerge victorious regardless of who's across the cage. Abdelaziz tweeted:

"I've been here with @MAKHACHEVMMA training camp two weeks now he does whatever he he wants to whoever he wants he is the greatest fighter in the UFC today 1 June masterClass it doesn't matter who cross the cage Inshallah"

Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is scheduled to defend his title against Poirier in the headlining match of the UFC 302 pay-per-view on June 1. The Dagestani boasts a professional MMA record of 25 victories and one defeat, whereas his American counterpart has a record of 30 wins, 8 losses, and one NC (No Contest).

Presently, as listed in the UFC's official rankings, Islam Makhachev is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. Besides, considering that the UFC has long been regarded as the world's premier MMA organization, many view the Dagestani martial artist as the best lightweight and one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in today's MMA landscape.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is the No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight and a former interim UFC lightweight champion. The Louisianian initially competed in the UFC featherweight division and has fought in the lightweight division for the past several years.

Ali Abdelaziz previews Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

At UFC 242 in Sept. 2019, then-interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier fought then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite almost submitting the unbeaten Nurmagomedov with a guillotine choke in round three, Poirier fell victim to a rear-naked choke in that round and lost.

Poirier subsequently lauded 'The Eagle' for his otherworldly grappling prowess. On the Punchin' In podcast in 2021, he notably indicated that Nurmagomedov's legs felt akin to an extra pair of hands, underscoring the Dagestan native's stellar dexterity.

Presently, Poirier's booked to fight Nurmagomedov's friend and teammate, Islam Makhachev, this time for the latter's lightweight title. On that note, Ali Abdelaziz recently issued an eerie warning to 'The Diamond' regarding Makhachev, which elicited trolling owing to the MMA manager's grammatical errors.

Abdelaziz's tweet read as follows:

"Dustin say when he fought Khabib his feel like hands he's in big trouble because @MAKHACHEVMMA like giant Pacific octopus"

