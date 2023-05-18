Ali Abdelaziz has an opponent in mind for Leon Edwards for an Abu Dhabi showdown 

Ali Abdelaziz has a specific adversary in mind to face off against Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title, in an electrifying Abu Dhabi spectacle.

In a recent Twitter post, Abdelaziz called for a Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards bout in Abu Dhabi. He tweeted:

"Let’s make Belal Muhammad vs. León Edwards in Abu Dhabi. Makes all the sense to me."

"Let's make @bullyb170 Vs León Edwards in Abu Dhabi, makes all the sense to me"

Belal Muhammad has maintained an undefeated record and amassed nine wins since his defeat against Geoff Neal in 2019. Recently, he secured a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.





"Title shot loading"

During the post-fight octagon interview, Muhammad boldly called out the reigning champion Leon Edwards, affirming his intentions of pursuing the coveted belt.

Meanwhile, at UFC 286, the current welterweight champion Leon Edwards successfully defended his title against former champion Kamaru Usman. Edwards had maintained an unbeaten streak since December 2015, his first encounter with Usman in the octagon, where he lost the fight via unanimous decision.





"UNDISPUTED!!"

As the manager of Muhammad, it's unsurprising that Abdelaziz would advocate for Muhammad to receive the next title shot. Moreover, the recent performances of 'Remember the Name' only further solidify his credentials as a deserving title contender.

UFC attempted to arrange Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington as TUF coaches, says Ali Abdelaziz

Belal Muhammad, a notable UFC welterweight contender, and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have accused Colby Covington, of consistently evading a potential bout with Muhammad. They claim that Covington has intentionally avoided facing Muhammad in the octagon, despite multiple opportunities.

In an interview with The Schmo, Abdelaziz revealed that the UFC reached out to him, expressing their interest in having Muhammad serve as a coach for Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), with Covington as the opposing coach. However, despite the UFC's attempt to contact Covington, they did not receive any response from him.

“The UFC reached out to me and said, Belal Muhammad vs. Colby Covington coaching The Ultimate Fighter. We said yes but nobody can find Colby. Nobody knows where he’s at."

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (5:40):

