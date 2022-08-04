Ask Khabib Nurmagomedov about this - Ali Abdelaziz predicts Henry Cejudo's future, says 'The Eagle' is ready to vouch

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz has made bold claims about the future of returning former champion Henry Cejudo.

'Triple C' shocked fans when he retired from MMA in 2020 despite being the reigning men's bantamweight champ. Cejudo then shocked fans again earlier this year by announcing he had re-entered the USADA testing pool after two years away, with a desire to become the first fighter to win a title in three different weight-classes.

Abdelaziz, the manager of 'The Messenger', put out a statement on Twitter, claiming that the 35-year-old will become the next featherweight champion:

"@HenryCejudo will be champ next year 145 lb ' 135lb ask @Team Khabib about this @DanaWhite"

Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite also retiring in 2020, has remained an integral part of the UFC due to his coaching and training of some fighters in the organization. 'The Eagle', also managed by Abdelaziz, will likely back-up the statement made by his manager.

Cejudo has been campaigning for a featherweight championship clash with Alexander Volkanovski ever since he announced he'd be returning to the octagon.

Cejudo's desire is to become the first fighter to win a belt in three different divisions but also has eyes on reclaiming his bantamweight title too. The 35-year-old is expected to return to the octagon by the end of the year, but as of yet, no opponent has been confirmed.

Dana White asks Henry Cejudo to "stop talking" and fight somebody

The UFC president has never been one to sugarcoat his words and the case of the returning Henry Cejudo is no exception.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Dana White admitted he was getting tired of 'Triple C's loud-mouthed antics and instead wants to see some action from the former champ-champ.

The 53-year-old said:

"A few months ago, or whenever it was, I'm bad with time. But, he was talking, talking, talking and I'm like, 'Stop f*cking talking and actually do something if you're actually thinking about fighting'... And the word is, he has been training hard and getting ready, so we'll see. When he is actually ready to fight, we'll decide where he's going to go and what he's going to do."

The UFC president didn't deny that Henry Cejudo could fight for both the featherweight and bantamweight titles. However, he also stated that nothing would be agreed or signed until he's seen 'The Messenger' is training on a consistent basis.

Catch Dana White's interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far