Ali Abdelaziz reveals betting odds for the potential rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Earlier this week, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently revealed the betting odds for a potential rematch on Twitter.

After a spectacular TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman went on a rant against Miami native Jorge Masvidal in the post-fight interview. Masvidal's claim of having broken Usman's nose in their first octagon meeting seems to have agitated the Welterweight Champion.

Now, the management teams of the two fighters are eyeing a rematch so that this rivalry can come to its conclusion. According to Ali Abdelaziz, UFC is in talks to have Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as coaches for the next season of TUF (The Ultimate Fighter).

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. “It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2021

At UFC 251, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal locked horns for the first time. Usman churned out a decision victory by utilizing his wrestling credentials and imposing his will on Gamebred. This can be attributed as the reason why The Nigerian Nightmare is a huge betting favorite compared to Jorge Masvidal.

@USMAN84kg Kamaru Usman: -300

Jorge Masvidal: +250

If you don’t know now you know — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 16, 2021

However, things might play out a little differently this time as Gamebred will train under a full-fight camp, unlike his previous encounter with the UFC Welterweight Champion. Fans and MMA analysts have argued that Masvidal's short notice appointment at UFC 251 might have been a stumbling block in his title aspirations.

Kamaru Usman wants to silence such critics and stamp his authority on this rivalry with the Miami native. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Kamaru Usman claimed that Masvidal does not possess the caliber to defeat him and that his fame is unwarranted.

"With a guy like Masvidal, I knew five years ago that I had the tools to beat the guy. That's what I said leading up to the fight. The only thing that was different is the clout. Even though, I don't think he has warranted that. He has had some good wins... When people started giving him all this hype I said, 'This is the same guy; nothing has changed'," said Kamaru Usman.

Will Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman lock horns in 2021?

The latest season for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF season 29) is set to be shot this year. UFC has begun the process of filtering out applicants to determine the contestants who will make an appearance on the show.

If UFC decides to designate Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as coaches this season, it will certainly make for a great buildup to the potential rematch between the two gladiators either in the fall of 2021 or early 2022.