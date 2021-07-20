"We'll send Chandler to Asia soon" - Ali Abdelaziz sends ominous warning to UFC lightweight Michael Chandler

While the UFC lightweight division has taken flight, the likes of Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and more seem to be in a state of limbo. Their absence has been noted by fans, who are calling for their return to action. One such disgruntled fan took to Twitter to call for Justin Gaethje's return against Michael Chandler or Beneil Dariush.

Ali Abdelaziz, the man who manages 'The Highlight', issued a response to the fan. The Egyptian claimed that 'Iron' was about to be sent to Asia, hinting at a move to ONE Championship, the biggest MMA promotion on the other side of the planet. The insinuation being that Michael Chandler will lose to one of Ali Abdelaziz's clients, either Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev, and be done with his stint in the UFC.

We will send chandler to Asia soon https://t.co/R2P2oJyFRY — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 20, 2021

Is a move to Asia warranted for Michael Chandler?

The 35-year-old came into the UFC on the back of a glorious stint at Bellator MMA. Having reigned supreme over the lightweight division in Bellator, Michael Chandler was already amongst the MMA elite ahead of his move to UFC.

However, towards the end of his stint, he lost his title to Patricio Freire by way of an early first-round KO. Michael Chandler decided to jump ship to the UFC after recording two first-round KO wins at Bellator.

Following his foray into the UFC, great things were expected of Michael Chandler, and his debut against Dan Hooker suggested that he would exceed all expectations. With a spectacular first-round knockout of 'The Hangman', Chandler announced his arrival with a bang.

What's more, he did it on a card that featured Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier for the second time, thus attracting the attention of millions. In fact, his performance was so grand that he was favored for a shot at lightweight gold.

Billed to fight Charles Oliveria for all the marbles, Michael Chandler was off to a dreamy start; however, it was not to last. Charles Oliveira stymied his dreams of romping to the lightweight throne in the UFC. Dismantling Chandler with a KO early in the second round, the Brazilian put an end to his title hopes.

Nonetheless, a move to ONE Championship following a single setback seems a bit cruel. Currently ranked No.4 in the UFC's lightweight rankings, Chandler still has ways to go before he is done in the promotion.

Who do you think Michael Chandler should fight next? Comment below!

