Ali Abdelaziz shares a Hasbulla meme to troll Colby Covington's loss to Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz hilariously trolled Colby Covington on Twitter by sharing a Hasbulla Magomedov meme.

Ali Abdelaziz posted a photo of Hasbulla punching MMA fighter Asxab Tameav, with Colby Covington's battered face superimposed on the picture. As a result, it looked like Hasbulla was landing a jaw-shattering haymaker on Colby Covington.

But the trolling didn't stop there. Kamaru Usman tweeted, "There's nothing like a @ufc show" after Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match with YouTube star Logan Paul. Ali Abdelaziz jumped on the opportunity to fire shots at Kamaru Usman's rivals by saying:

"All these guys you smash they looking for different jobs now," Ali Abdelaziz wrote as he retweeted the UFC welterweight champion's tweet.

All these guys you smash they looking for different jobs now 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ymUVt9wGxh — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 7, 2021

What happened when Kamaru Usman fought Colby Covington?

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington first met in the octagon at UFC 245 in 2019. The fight went back-and-forth as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Chaos' traded blows for the first three rounds of the fight.

Momentum shifted, however, when Usman broke Covington's jaw before the end of the fourth round. In the fifth, Covington was visibly hurt by the injury as he grimaced every time he got hit by Usman in the face.

The champion ultimately retained his crown when he stopped Covington at the 4:10 mark of the final round via TKO.

Before losing to the champ, Covington was riding a seven-fight winning streak which included notable wins over Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler.

Since then, Kamaru Usman has defended his crown against Gilbert Burns and twice against Jorge Masvidal. On the other hand, Covington bounced back with a dominant victory against former welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

Is Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 happening?

While an official announcement has yet to be made, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that a rematch between Usman and Covington is the fight to make at the top of the welterweight division. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, White said:

“Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. We’re working on something for him, talking about September—but definitely in the fall. It will be against Colby Covington.”

MMA journalist Kevin Iole reported on the development, saying White had verified that Usman vs. Covington 2 is the plan.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Colby Covington revealed that he had signed the contract and is waiting for Kamaru Usman to do the same.

