"I've signed the contract" - Colby Covington claims he's waiting on Kamaru Usman to sign

Colby Covington recently caught up with The Schmo for a quick chat. During the course of the interview, they touched upon multiple topics. However, the focus was obviously on the proposed rematch between Colby Covington and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly stated that after Usman's win at UFC 261, his next opponent will be number one-ranked welterweight Colby Covington. However, Usman has disputed this, saying 'Chaos' needs to prove himself as a worthy contender by staying active instead of waiting around for the champion to call his number.

Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to earn his welterweight title shot with activity.



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ysdSMpehEx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 6, 2021

When asked if a contract had been offered, Colby Covington said:

"Yeah, you know. They know the contract's been offered to me, I've already signed the contract. We're just figuring out the date."

Covington added by saying that he's unsure if he will fight Kamaru Usman for the title, owing to his belief that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would rather retire than fight Covington again. 'Chaos' went on to further discuss the controversies surrounding their first fight at UFC 245:

"I don't even know it's going to be Marty Juiceman [Kamaru Usman]. Maybe he's going to retire and run off into the sunset because he knows I'm going to take his health. So he'd rather just go retire as the champion, the fake champion, because he didn't win it, there was a lot of controversy in our first fight."

"You can't claim to be the best in the world when you're faking nut shots, faking eye pokes, taking time-outs, hitting me in the back of the head and getting an early stoppage when I stood right up and protested it."

Colby Covington reiterated that his next fight would be for the undisputed UFC welterweight title, regardless of who the opponent is.

"If he [Usman] wants to be a coward and run away into the sunset with his little fake paper title he's got, then cool. Do it. But I'm fighting for the UFC world title next, Dana White clarified it, he doubled down, he said it again the other day. So it doesn't matter if it's going to be Marty [Usman] or it's going to be the next guy in line, but I am fighting for the title soon."

Watch the full interview below:

What happened in the first fight between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman?

'The Nigerian Nightmare' put his title on the line against Colby Covington at UFC 245 for the first time since winning it from Tyron Woodley. The fight was an absolute barnburner that enthralled fight fans all around the world. Despite both men having strong wrestling backgrounds, the fight was contested on the feet. The back and forth action left Colby Covington with a broken jaw, and he has disputed the referee's calls time and again.

To this day, UFC president Dana White maintains that this was one of the greatest fights he ever saw in his life. Needless to say, he will want to see how the rematch plays out.

Also Read: Watch: Kamaru Usman picks breaking Colby Covington's jaw as a career highlight on Hot Ones

It's been a year since Kamaru Usman silenced Colby Covington at #UFC245 and defended his belt! pic.twitter.com/T5hTaVzbzj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 14, 2020

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari