Watch: Kamaru Usman picks breaking Colby Covington's jaw as a career highlight on Hot Ones

Kamaru Usman considers his win over Colby Covington as one of the most special victories of his career. The UFC welterweight champion said knocking out Covington after a long spell of trash-talking was probably the favorite moment of his fighting career.

Covington and Usman locked horns in the main event of UFC 245 in December of 2019. Despite their wrestling pedigrees, both welterweights kept the fight standing through the entirety of the bout. After four closely contested rounds, Usman finished 'Chaos' in the final frame.

During his appearance on the popular YouTube series, Hot Ones, Kamaru Usman was asked about the fight that meant the most to him. Usman responded:

"I would say one of my favorite (fights) is... when this kid (Colby Covington) was jaw-jacking too much, talking all this trash. Saying that he was going to do this, he was going to leave me on a stretcher, 'I'm Donald Trump's favorite fighter.'"

"He brought in religion, talked about my family, my former manager, my current manager. Then to go in there and physically break his jaw, then knock his a*s out was probably one of my favorites," revealed Usman.

The UFC 245 win was Kamaru Usman's first title defense. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has since defended his belt three more times against the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman will retire before fighting him in a rematch

According to UFC president Dana White, Kamaru Usman's next title defense will be against Colby Covington. However, 'Chaos' believes that Usman would rather retire instead of giving him the rematch.

"He (Kamaru Usman) needs to come see me. This is a fight the fans want to see and if he doesn’t want to fight me and he’s going to run off into the sunset because he’s scared, I’m going to take his health, then that’s okay," Covington told MMA Junkie.

"But I’m still fighting for the world title my next fight, so we’re going to prepare as if we’re fighting for the world title next," added Covington.

Covington is currently ranked No.1 in the welterweight division. In his previous fight, 'Chaos' put on a dominant performance against former champion Tyron Woodley, finishing him in the final round of the bout.

