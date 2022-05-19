Ali Abdelaziz warns Belal Muhammad about inviting Tony Ferguson to his podcast

Ali Abdelaziz offered his take on Tony Ferguson's recent interaction with Belal Muhammad on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Muhammad and Ferguson engaged in a brief virtual brawl with each other, discussing their apparel and more in the aftermath of UFC 247, where Ferguson was brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler in the second round of their clash.

In the wake of their recent interaction, Muhammad extended an olive branch by inviting Ferguson to his podcast, Remember The Show. However, Abdelaziz advised Muhammad against doing so, owing to Ferguson's fickle nature.

He argued that although he may seem cordial at this point, 'El Cucuy' would not hesitate to call Muhammad out for a fight sometime in the future. The Egyptian alleged that this entire back-and-forth with Muhammad was a ploy to attract attention and keep his name in the headlines.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's response to Belal Muhammad on Twitter below:

"Tony wants some attention, and after that next week he is going to ask to fight you."

Tony Ferguson goes off on Khabib Nurmagomedov in latest post

Tony Ferguson recently engaged in a virtual brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz, who argued that 'The Eagle' was superior to the American lightweight in every way.

In response to these comments, Ferguson ridiculed Khabib Nurmagomedov, recalling the instance when the Dagestani pulled out of their bout that was scheduled to take place at UFC 249.

He further argued that Nurmagomedov wouldn't dare show up to compete against him in a season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) if all parties could finalise a deal for the same.

Check out Tony Ferguson's post on Twitter below:

"Greatest At Avoiding A Real Fight Check It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC 249 Watch- Champ -CSO- # ♟ Check"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @AliAbdelaziz00 Fight Check It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time ‍♂️ We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC 249 Watch- Champ 🥇 -CSO- # ♟ Check @j3clarke Greatest At Avoiding A Real🫵FightCheck It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time‍♂️We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC249 Watch- Champ 🥇 -CSO-# ♟ Check @AliAbdelaziz00 @j3clarke Greatest At Avoiding A Real🫵😎Fight 💯 Check It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC🎫249 Watch- Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ♟ Check https://t.co/DTtzMzwQlX

The UFC 247 clash between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in April 2020. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic stifled all sporting events, forcing the UFC to re-schedule the event in May 2020.

At that point, Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of their fight as he was grounded in his home country due to the travel restrictions that were imposed on people by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He was subsequently replaced by Justin Gaethje.

Edited by David Andrew