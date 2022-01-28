Ali Abdelaziz on Francis Ngannou/UFC feud - Dana White told me he's been looking for 20 years to find someone like Francis

Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that Dana White has been on the hunt for a global superstar like Francis Ngannou, who's not only a ferocious fighter but also a marketable athlete.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz expressed his opinion on the ongoing feud between Francis Ngannou and the UFC.

He said:

"Dana White told me this one time, he's been looking for 20 years to find someone like Francis. He's an amazing guy. He's the baddest man on this planet and any sport... he's very marketable but when you go into this war with the UFC, they're not gonna promote you, they're not gonna give you [anything]... But I believe Francis is an amazing guy, the UFC also has some really decent people and I believe this thing can be a lot easier."

Ngannou's latest clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 marked the final bout of his current contract with the UFC.

A decision victory over 'Bon Gamin' has triggered the 'champion's clause'. This clause ensures that the Cameroonian stays under contract for three more fights or for the duration of one year.

However, Ngannou has publicly declared that he is unwilling to sign a new contract unless there's an increase in his pay. He also wants a new deal that accommodates his desire to venture into professional boxing.

Ngannou also confirmed that he damaged an MCL and ACL coming into the fight. He is expected to be out for a while as he recovers from these injuries.

The contract dispute has also raised concerns for the UFC about renewing 'The Predator's' contract.

Francis Ngannou says the UFC hold fighters "in captivity" if you don't agree to everything

Francis Ngannou recently expressed his honest opinion about the UFC and revealed how the organization has the power to tarnish a fighter's image if they don't adhere to their demands.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou criticized the nature of the contracts offered by the UFC. The Cameroonian said:

"Their [UFC's] terms of the contract, everything that they put into [it]. They hold you in captivity. Like you can't do anything, you have no right. The contract is once sided... You don't even have health insurance while you're putting your body on the line... There's a lot of things man. No guarantee."

It remains to be seen whether Francis Ngannou will re-sign with the UFC or not. His relationship with the UFC brass is undoubtedly fractured and took another hit after Dana White seemingly snubbed Ngannou's crowning moment at UFC 270.

