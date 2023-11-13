Aljamain Sterling claims UFC offered him top-10 ranked featherweight contender as opponent for next fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has revealed details about some potential opponents that have been offered to him by the UFC.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling shared his thoughts on the UFC 295 results. At one point in the video, 'Funk Master' revealed that he was offered three opponents by the UFC and one of them included top-10 featherweight contender Calvin Kattar.

Sterling further added that the other two names offered to him were friends so he turned down the offer to fight them.

"Breaking news: I was offered Kattar, amongst two other guys who are actually friends. So I said, respectfully, I would actually like to decline those. On of them was coming off a loss, Kattar was the highest-ranking opponent out of all of them," said Aljamain Sterling.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments from the 50:45 mark below:

Calvin Kattar was last seen in action in October 2022 when he went toe-to-toe against Arnold Allen in a five-round clash. 'The Boston Finisher' suffered a gruesome knee injury in the fight that led to the fight being stopped and Allen being declared the winner by TKO.

Sterling, on the other hand, locked horns against Sean O'Malley in his last UFC outing. The fight took place at UFC 292 and 'Funk Master' lost the contest via second-round TKO.

Aljamain Sterling predicts Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Sean O'Malley's first title defense will come against Marlon Vera. The fight will take place at UFC 299 in March 2024.

Former champion Aljamain Sterling uploaded a video to his YouTube channel last month, where he made his prediction for O'Malley vs. Vera 2.

Sterling argued that 'Chito' could pull off an upset and thus, picked him to emerge victorious against O'Malley.

"Chito can actually beat Sean O'Mally. And I know people are saying this is an easy win but this is how deep the division is. I'm saying right now, I'm predicting an upset. I'm predicting an upset that Chito beats Sean, again."

Catch Sterling's comments in the video below (10:26):

'Suga' and Vera's first UFC encounter took place at UFC 252 in August 2020. 'Chito' took home the victory that night via a second-round TKO and became the first person to defeat O'Malley in an MMA fight.

